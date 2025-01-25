Joe Thomson nets debut brace as Glentoran come from behind to claim Premiership victory over Loughgall
Here’s the story of the match:
TEAMS
Loughgall: Gartside, Rea, Murdock, Ferris, Norton, Gibson, Balde, Mahon, Carroll, Towe, McCaffrey.
Subs: Turker, Andrade, Waide, O’Brien, Francis, Boyd, McCloskey.
Glentoran: Gyollai, Lyons-Foster, Hvid, Palmer, Aouachria, Thomson, Coll, Fisher, Lindsay, Amos, Russell.
Subs: Mills, Kane, Murphy, Douglas, Johnson, Smyth, Thorndike.
Referee: Shane McGonigle.
FIRST HALF
7: Alberto Balde finds space in behind and drives into the box but can’t find space to get an effective shot away on goal.
10: David Fisher cuts in from the right and attempts to feed Danny Amos, who is making a run into the box, but it can’t quite connect.
18: James Carroll whips in a dangerous ball in the direction of Nathaniel Ferris. Glentoran defence to do well to clear their lines.
22: Early change for Glentoran as Wassim Aouachria is replaced by Finley Thorndike.
25: GOAL – LOUGHGALL (NATHANIEL FERRIS) – Glentoran failed to clear their lines from a free-kick and Ben Murdock sends a pinpoint pass across goal which Ferris turns in smartly. 1-0.
29: Lovely piece of skill from Danny Amos as he cuts between Loughgall players into the box. His cross is turned away for a corner which Frankie Hvid wins first contact on but no one is alive at the back post.
39: Adam Towe’s cross to the back post finds Alberto Balde but he can’t direct his header on target.
45: Three minutes of added time.
45+1: Finley Thorndike has made an impact since coming on and a nice bit of skill allows him to break into the box. He goes down under a challenge and claims for a penalty but referee says no.
HALF TIME: Loughgall 1 – 1 Glentoran.
SECOND HALF
49: David Fisher lays the ball off to Danny Amos who unleashes a shot which goes just wide of the Loughgall post.
52: Declan Devine brings on fresh legs in midfield as James Douglas replaces Charlie Lindsay.
56: Finley Thorndike tries an acrobatic effort inside the box which Nathan Gartside easily claims.
59: A mix-up between goalkeeper and defender almost allows Kodi Lyons-Foster to nip in and steal the ball but Loughgall clear their lines in the nick of time.
60: Loughgall work themselves an opening as Robbie Norton unleashes from distance. Ciaran Coll gets in the way and ball goes for a corner.
61: Crucial clearance from Frankie Hvid! Robbie Norton’s shot goes under Dan Gyollai who came to punch the ball clear but the defender is back on the line to stop a certain goal.
63: Loughgall are getting some joy on the break now as Robbie Norton strides clear, feeds Nathaniel Ferris and his cross-field pass just evades Robbie Mahon.
69: Seconds after Glentoran have a penalty appeal for handball turned down Robbie Mahon is bounding clear. His lengthy run is ended after trying to pick out a cross.
70: Change for Loughgall as Alberto Balde is replaced by Ryan Waide and Glentoran make one two as Marcus Kane replaces Kodi Lyons-Foster.
78: GOAL – GLENTORAN (JOE THOMSON) – Moment of quality from Thomson on his Glentoran debut as he drives a powerful shot into the bottom corner after being laid off by Finley Thorndike. 1-1.
80: Double change for Loughgall as Robbie Mahon and Fra McCaffrey are replaced by Pablo Andrade and Matthew O’Brien.
82: How have Loughgall not scored?! First Dan Gyollai saves from Ryan Waide and then he makes a remarkable reaction stop to deny Pablo Andrade from close range before Nathaniel Ferris’ header is off target. Huge moment.
86: PENALTY: Shane McGonigle points to the spot after Ben Murdock is adjudged to have handled the ball. The Loughgall skipper is down in the box holding his face.
88: GOAL – GLENTORAN (JOE THOMSON): Debut to remember for Thomson as he slams the ball past Nathan Gartside from the spot. 2-1.
89: Dean Smith makes an attacking change as Jay Boyd replaces Robbie Norton.
90: Four minutes of added time.
FULL TIME: Loughgall 1 – 2 Glentoran.
