Joe Thomson nets debut brace as Glentoran come from behind to claim Premiership victory over Loughgall

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 25th Jan 2025, 16:55 BST
Joe Thomson marked his Glentoran debut with a memorable brace to help Declan Devine’s side come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Loughgall at Lakeview Park.

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS

Loughgall: Gartside, Rea, Murdock, Ferris, Norton, Gibson, Balde, Mahon, Carroll, Towe, McCaffrey.

Glentoran's Joe Thomson scored a brace on club debut. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)Glentoran's Joe Thomson scored a brace on club debut. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
Glentoran's Joe Thomson scored a brace on club debut. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Subs: Turker, Andrade, Waide, O’Brien, Francis, Boyd, McCloskey.

Glentoran: Gyollai, Lyons-Foster, Hvid, Palmer, Aouachria, Thomson, Coll, Fisher, Lindsay, Amos, Russell.

Subs: Mills, Kane, Murphy, Douglas, Johnson, Smyth, Thorndike.

Referee: Shane McGonigle.

FIRST HALF

7: Alberto Balde finds space in behind and drives into the box but can’t find space to get an effective shot away on goal.

10: David Fisher cuts in from the right and attempts to feed Danny Amos, who is making a run into the box, but it can’t quite connect.

18: James Carroll whips in a dangerous ball in the direction of Nathaniel Ferris. Glentoran defence to do well to clear their lines.

22: Early change for Glentoran as Wassim Aouachria is replaced by Finley Thorndike.

25: GOAL – LOUGHGALL (NATHANIEL FERRIS) – Glentoran failed to clear their lines from a free-kick and Ben Murdock sends a pinpoint pass across goal which Ferris turns in smartly. 1-0.

29: Lovely piece of skill from Danny Amos as he cuts between Loughgall players into the box. His cross is turned away for a corner which Frankie Hvid wins first contact on but no one is alive at the back post.

39: Adam Towe’s cross to the back post finds Alberto Balde but he can’t direct his header on target.

45: Three minutes of added time.

45+1: Finley Thorndike has made an impact since coming on and a nice bit of skill allows him to break into the box. He goes down under a challenge and claims for a penalty but referee says no.

HALF TIME: Loughgall 1 – 1 Glentoran.

SECOND HALF

49: David Fisher lays the ball off to Danny Amos who unleashes a shot which goes just wide of the Loughgall post.

52: Declan Devine brings on fresh legs in midfield as James Douglas replaces Charlie Lindsay.

56: Finley Thorndike tries an acrobatic effort inside the box which Nathan Gartside easily claims.

59: A mix-up between goalkeeper and defender almost allows Kodi Lyons-Foster to nip in and steal the ball but Loughgall clear their lines in the nick of time.

60: Loughgall work themselves an opening as Robbie Norton unleashes from distance. Ciaran Coll gets in the way and ball goes for a corner.

61: Crucial clearance from Frankie Hvid! Robbie Norton’s shot goes under Dan Gyollai who came to punch the ball clear but the defender is back on the line to stop a certain goal.

63: Loughgall are getting some joy on the break now as Robbie Norton strides clear, feeds Nathaniel Ferris and his cross-field pass just evades Robbie Mahon.

69: Seconds after Glentoran have a penalty appeal for handball turned down Robbie Mahon is bounding clear. His lengthy run is ended after trying to pick out a cross.

70: Change for Loughgall as Alberto Balde is replaced by Ryan Waide and Glentoran make one two as Marcus Kane replaces Kodi Lyons-Foster.

78: GOAL – GLENTORAN (JOE THOMSON) – Moment of quality from Thomson on his Glentoran debut as he drives a powerful shot into the bottom corner after being laid off by Finley Thorndike. 1-1.

80: Double change for Loughgall as Robbie Mahon and Fra McCaffrey are replaced by Pablo Andrade and Matthew O’Brien.

82: How have Loughgall not scored?! First Dan Gyollai saves from Ryan Waide and then he makes a remarkable reaction stop to deny Pablo Andrade from close range before Nathaniel Ferris’ header is off target. Huge moment.

86: PENALTY: Shane McGonigle points to the spot after Ben Murdock is adjudged to have handled the ball. The Loughgall skipper is down in the box holding his face.

88: GOAL – GLENTORAN (JOE THOMSON): Debut to remember for Thomson as he slams the ball past Nathan Gartside from the spot. 2-1.

89: Dean Smith makes an attacking change as Jay Boyd replaces Robbie Norton.

90: Four minutes of added time.

FULL TIME: Loughgall 1 – 2 Glentoran.

