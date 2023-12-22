​Joe Thomson’s sixth Premiership goal of the season helped Larne extend their unbeaten league run to 13 matches with a 1-0 victory over Loughgall at Inver Park.

The Villagers remain the only team to have defeated the reigning league champions this season with their 1-0 September success, but Tiernan Lynch’s side came roaring out of the blocks with Thomson netting after 18 minutes.

Following a rapid counter-attack, Leroy Millar laid the ball into the 26-year-old’s path to fire home from close range.

Sean Graham was forced off in the first-half with a knee injury and his replacement, Kieran Lloyd, was involved moments after his introduction, sending in a pinpoint cross for Leroy Millar, who blazed an effort over the bar from close range.

Larne’s Joe Thomson celebrates scoring. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

There was another injury concern for Larne when Levi Ives failed to appear after the break with Micheal Glynn taking his place.

A spell of pressure in the 68th minute almost seen Larne double their advantage with a number of dangerous crosses sent into the box, but desperate defending from Loughgall kept the hosts at bay.

Andy Ryan nearly found his side’s second in the dying moments, only for his vicious shot to be denied by Berraat Turker, who did well to get down low to his left.

The Inver Reds haven’t lost a home league match since November 2022 and kept pace with leaders Linfield heading into a busy festive period, which starts with a Boxing Day clash against Carrick Rangers.