Joel Cooper’s brace helped BetMcLean Cup holders Linfield recover from an early deficit to progress past Queen’s University at Windsor Park on Tuesday evening while last year’s finalists Coleraine required extra-time to beat Bangor.
By Johnny Morton
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 22:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 22:25 BST
In scenes that sparked memories from January 2020 when Queen’s knocked David Healy’s Blues out of the Irish Cup, Stewart Nixon put the visitors ahead after nine minutes before Cooper levelled.

The former Oxford United playmaker netted a crucial second in the 63rd minute and any chance of an unlikely Queen’s comeback was extinguished when John Robertson struck.

At the Showgrounds, Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin netted what the home fans thought was an 89th minute winner – only for Ben Arthurs to hold his nerve from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time and extend the tie.

Linfield’s Joel Cooper scored a brace in their BetMcLean Cup victory over Queen's University at Windsor Park, Belfast. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerLinfield’s Joel Cooper scored a brace in their BetMcLean Cup victory over Queen's University at Windsor Park, Belfast. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Lee Lynch settled any nerves shortly after the restart as Oran Kearney’s men continue in their quest to reach a fourth consecutive decider.

Meanwhile, Stephen McDonnell picked up his first win as Glenavon boss in dramatic fashion as Sean Ward’s brace in the 120th and 122nd minutes helped the Lurgan Blues squeeze past Dergview,

Reigning Premiership champions Larne were the biggest winners of the night as Joe Thomson’s hat-trick and Ilijah Paul’s first goal for the club helped secure a routine 9-1 triumph over Knockbreda.

Elsewhere, Crusaders talisman Ben Kennedy netted a treble of his own in their 5-0 win against Warrenpoint Town and Ben Wilson’s superb start to life at Cliftonville continued after he opened the scoring as Jim Magilton’s side defeated Institute 3-0.

Ballymena United followed up their second Premiership win of the season on Saturday by easing past Lisburn Distillery with Johnny McMurray netting either side of half-time in a 4-0 success.

Carrick Rangers also racked up four goals in their 4-1 triumph over Moyola Park where Danny Purkis scored twice and Loughgall recovered from going 1-0 down to continue their brilliant start to the season by progressing past Ballyclare Comrades.

Jordan Mooney and Adam Salley were on the scoresheet for Newry City as they beat Championship challengers H&W Welders 2-1 while Matthew Lusty contributed a brace to Dungannon Swifts’ 3-1 victory over second-tier table-toppers Newington at Stangmore Park.

Elsewhere, Portadown, Ards, Annagh United and Limavady United all progressed.

