Joel Cooper feels Coleraine is 'where I'm supposed to be' as former Linfield star aims to deliver silverware success

Joel Cooper feels he’s in a position of “having more points to prove to people” after swapping Linfield for Coleraine and is determined to deliver silverware success at The Showgrounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old’s move to the Bannsiders, which was first reported in December, was made official on Wednesday with the reigning NIFWA Player of the Year and Ulster Footballer of the Year signing a multi-year contract.

Cooper played a key role as Linfield reclaimed the Gibson Cup last season, scoring 19 league goals to help David Healy’s side finish 22 points clear at the summit and become the first team to seal glory before the split.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite speculation surrounding his future, Cooper continued to perform at a high level, netting nine times in 11 matches after the news broke over his impending summer move.

Joel Cooper's move to Coleraine from Linfield has been made official. (Photo by Pacemaker)

Cooper left Windsor Park having won four Premiership titles, two League Cups and an Irish Cup and is now looking to lead a new-look Coleraine to major honours next term.

His arrival, alongside the likes of Stephen Fallon and Kodi Lyons-Foster, represents a significant statement of intent from new owner Henry Ross, who previously stated his desire to make the Bannsiders the Irish League’s “leading club”.

Coleraine haven’t won the Premiership since 1973/74, but Cooper is fully focused on helping his new side compete at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After winning the league and winning Player of the Year, it's maybe not what people expected or thought was going to be next (moving to Coleraine,” he told the club’s media channel. “It's almost like a feeling of having more points to prove to people and I'm looking forward to bringing success to this club.

"When I spoke to Henry he was very enthusiastic about what he wanted to achieve and what he sees this club being.

"You get a feeling off people and I got a good feeling off him and when I came here it had a family, homely feeling.

"It felt right and this is where I'm supposed to be now.

"It's almost the start of a journey at this club and they are very enthusiastic about where they want to go and how successful they want to be."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports of Cooper’s transfer surfaced ahead of a December trip to Dungannon Swifts, where the former Oxford United playmaker scored the winner in a 1-0 triumph for the Blues.

His departure is undoubtedly a blow for Linfield boss Healy with Cooper saying communication over his transfer always remained clear with his former manager.

"The gaffer at Linfield and I had good conversations and I knew where I stood with him and he knew where things were,” added Cooper. “That game at Dungannon was an important game because of where it was and time of the season.

"It has been a long time coming and it has been happening for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad