Maximum returns for each from the opening three games set up a thrilling top-of-the-table showdown and ​Jamie Mulgrew was close to the perfect start to celebrate his return into the Linfield starting line-up when, with just over one minute on the clock, Nathan Gartside’s miskick was pounced on by the Blues captain but his angled strike lacked a decisive finish as the Cliftonville goalkeeper recovered to block.

Free-scoring Cliftonville carved out an opportunity off a set-piece but Chris Gallagher’s corner-kick proved just too high for Jonny Addis to direct on target from a promising position.

A break by the Reds resulted in a penalty appeal dismissed by referee Tim Marshall as Ronan Doherty connected to Luke Turner’s cutback from the left but a sliding Matthew Clarke blocked the threat.

Joel Cooper enjoys the moment as Linfield team-mates celebrate his decisive goal in the Sports Direct Premiership victory over Cliftonville. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

Rory Hale came close to adding to his tally of spectacular goals before the break with a first-time effort from just inside his own half that forced the back-tracking Chris Johns to scoop over during an uncomfortable few moments for the Linfield goalkeeper after a misplaced initial pass to Gallagher.

But the game’s first goal arrived soon after as another player off to a sparkling start this season – Cooper – served up a magical run from inside the home half then a measured pass for McKee to fire home with the benefit of a deflection off Turner.

Having conceded for the first time this season, it took two saves in quick succession by Gartside at the start of the second half to stop Cliftonville suffering a second setback.

The Reds goalkeeper gained a key touch to deny Kirk Millar – after further fleet footwork by Cooper – before stopping Daniel Finlayson’s downward header off the resultant corner-kick.

Another Finlayson header created problems for Cliftonville when, on 75 minutes, he hit the crossbar off Clarke’s corner-kick.

The rebound was redirected over Gartside by Jack Scott but Odhran Casey proved alert to hack off the line.

Cliftonville got back on level terms on 79 minutes as Gallagher’s low corner-kick was met on the run by Doherty to steer it goalwards and the ball dropped home after Finalyson’s defensive connection and Turner’s attacking connection.

But the Blues bounced back within two minutes thanks to Clarke’s determination to clip over a cross and Cooper’s header looping into the far corner.

Gartside then saved off Chris Shields in added time.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Shields, Scott, Millar, McClean, Cooper, Hall, Clarke, McKee (McBrien, 84), Mulgrew (Archer, 85).

Subs (not used): Walsh, Newberry, Robertson, McKay, McStravick.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Stewart, Addis, Gallagher, Hale, Lowe, Robinson (Berry, 89), Doherty (Pepper, 89), Casey, Turner, Wilson.

Subs (not used): Odumosu, Curran, McDonagh, Storey, McGuiness.