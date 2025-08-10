Joel Cooper celebrates his match-winning contribution at The Showgrounds

His summer move made the headline news and Joel Cooper lived up to the big hype as he hit a late winner as Coleraine secured a 1-0 victory against Larne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game had a 0-0 draw written all over it until Cooper took centre stage as he received the ball inside the box and found a way past an inspired Rohan Ferguson.

Bannsiders boss Ruaidhri Higgins handed debuts to five new signings, including goalkeeper Aidan Harris who joined the club over the weekend on loan from Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne had the first sight of goal at a packed-Ballycastle Road when Gibraltar international Dan Bent chased down a ball on the left-hand side. The midfielder did well to turn with the ball before sending an effort straight into the gloves of Harris.

As you would expect, both teams enjoyed plenty of possession as they looked to find a killer instinct.

Coleraine would spurn the best chance of the half on 32 minutes as the post denied the opener. A pass by Levi Ives sent Matthew Shevlin through on goal and last season’s Golden Boot winner could only watch on as his strike hit the outside of the upright.

The Bannsiders were almost punished for carelessly losing possession in the middle of the pitch as Larne had the next chance. A poor pass by Will Patching released Benji Magee and the attacker sprinted through on goal but his strike from an acute angle hit the side netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last chance of a lacklustre first-half resulted in Rohan Ferguson fumbling Cooper’s wicked strike as Larne escaped any danger.

Patching previously worked with Higgins during their time together at Derry City and he had a go next as the ball sat up invitingly for the Englishman but his well-driven effort fizzed over.

The same player had the next opportunity as Tomas Cosgrove was booked for bringing down Shevlin. However, he failed to keep his free-kick from 25 yards below the crossbar.

Coleraine shooting into the Railway End started to take control as they threatened on 63 minutes when Shevlin and Cooper teed up Glackin. The midfielder hit an instinctive effort towards goal which was palmed over the bar by Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A minute later, the Bannsiders hunted the ball down and Charles Dunne stepped up from the back with his fierce strike being swatted away by Ferguson.

Soon after, Levi Ives’ teasing delivery almost caused confusion between Cosgrove and Ferguson as the former headed wide of his own goal.

Larne – who have played five competitive games in Europe – were happy to play on the counter attack as they had custodian Ferguson to thank yet again. Cooper weaved his way inside the box but his daisycutter was straight into the gloves of the Scottish stopper.

With ten minutes remaining, Larne were presented with a gift by the Bannsiders as a poor pass allowed Kobei Moore through on goal but he arrowed wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad