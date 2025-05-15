Ards manager John Bailie admits it was “always going to be a challenge” keeping talisman Aidan Steele after confirmation of his summer departure following an impressive campaign.

The 22-year-old scored 12 goals across all competitions last term, including in Irish Cup wins over Ballymena United and Moyola Park as Bailie’s side enjoyed a run to the semi-finals before losing out to Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

He was also a driving force behind their ascension up the Championship table with Ards finishing in fifth – five spots better off than the previous campaign while they also collected five more victories.

Steele’s performances meant he picked up three Player of the Year prizes at the club’s end-of-season ceremony and also attracted the interest of Premiership clubs.

Aidan Steele celebrates scoring as Ards defeated Ballymena United in the Irish Cup. (Photo by INPHO/Declan Roughan)

He was previously on the books of Watford and Crystal Palace as a youngster before returning home to Northern Ireland with Crusaders, where he started his career.

The talented midfielder now looks set for a return to Northern Ireland’s top-flight after a standout season and departs Ards having made 102 appearances.

“It was always going to be a challenge to hold on to Aidan after the season he had, but I can assure supporters that we tried,” said Bailie. “I would like to wish him good luck.”

Kyle Calderwood, who returned to senior action in January’s Irish Cup win over Ballymena after suffering an ACL injury in February 2023, has also confirmed he’s departing Ards.

The 25-year-old arrived on a permanent deal from Crusaders in 2020 and racked up 85 appearances across all competitions.

"Kyle has spoken to me at length and wishes to move on,” said Bailie. “He has given Ards great years of service and fought back from a serious ACL injury received in 22/23 season to play his part in last season. He moves on with everyone’s best wishes at the club.”