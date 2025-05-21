John Bailie will 'continue the search' for summer recruits after confirming three new Ards deals
The Clandeboye Park outfit finished fifth in the Championship – five places higher than the previous campaign – and also reached the Irish Cup semi-finals before losing out to Cliftonville at Windsor Park.
While Bailie’s side suffered a blow in losing Player of the Year Aidan Steele to Premiership outfit Carrick Rangers after an impressive campaign, they’ve been bolstered by the news that Eamon Scannell, Max Greer and Marc Matthews have all penned fresh contracts.
Goalkeeper Matthews, who made 22 league appearances and also played twice in Ards’ run to the Irish Cup last-four, has signed a two-year deal upon the expiry of his contract at Glenavon.
Former Linfield attacker Scannell was one of Ards’ standout performers last season, scoring 11 goals across all competitions, and has agreed a new one-year deal alongside Greer, who joined from Knockbreda in 2023.
“It’s great to get another three of our current squad signed up for the season,” said Bailie. “I can assure our supporters that there’s a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes with the chairman to secure more deals, while I continue the search for players who can strengthen the squad.”