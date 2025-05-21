John Bailie will 'continue the search' for summer recruits after confirming three new Ards deals

Ards manager John Bailie says he will “continue the search” for summer recruits as his side look to build on last season’s progress after confirming three players have signed new deals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clandeboye Park outfit finished fifth in the Championship – five places higher than the previous campaign – and also reached the Irish Cup semi-finals before losing out to Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

While Bailie’s side suffered a blow in losing Player of the Year Aidan Steele to Premiership outfit Carrick Rangers after an impressive campaign, they’ve been bolstered by the news that Eamon Scannell, Max Greer and Marc Matthews have all penned fresh contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Matthews, who made 22 league appearances and also played twice in Ards’ run to the Irish Cup last-four, has signed a two-year deal upon the expiry of his contract at Glenavon.

Ards manager John Bailie. (Photo by Pacemaker)

Former Linfield attacker Scannell was one of Ards’ standout performers last season, scoring 11 goals across all competitions, and has agreed a new one-year deal alongside Greer, who joined from Knockbreda in 2023.