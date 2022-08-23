Johnny McMurray secures big win for 10-man Crusaders

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crues showed no hangover from the defeat by Glentoran on Friday night – even though they had to play for almost an hour with only 10 men.

Defender Josh Robinson was dismissed for fouling Jordan Jenkins, who then shot Paul Doolin’s team into the lead from the penalty spot.

But the Crues upped the tempo after the break and, after Philip Lowry levelled, it was substitute Johnny McMurray who grabbed the winner with only four minutes remaining.

Jonathan McMurray celebrates his late winner for Crusaders against Portadown. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Following his team’s inept performance against the Glens, Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter named two changes to his team, drafting in Robinson for Chris Hegarty, while Adam Lecky took over from the injured Ben Kennedy.

Still looking for their first win of the new campaign – they have lost to Linfield and Coleraine in their two opening matches – Portadown manager Paul Doolin made one alteration to his starting eleven, handing Don De Dieu Tantale a shirt in place of Billy Stedman,

The Crues roared from the blocks, looking to test a team that have looked fragile from day one of the new campaign.

Goalkeeper Jethren Barr was forced into action on 12 minutes, getting both gloves to a Jude Winchester shot before Jordan Forsythe was just out with luck with a brilliant drive that flashed inches over the top.

Crusaders threatened again with defender Billy Joe Burns dovetailing superbly with Winchester, resulting in Ross Clarke sending in a low drive that Barr did superbly well to smother at the base of the post.

But against all the odds, the Ports controversially sneaked ahead on 31 minutes. Jenkins outpaced Robinson on a lightning dash on the left, leaving the big defender with little alternative to haul down the former Glentoran man.

Referee Lee Tavinder had no hesitation in awarding the penalty kick, but surprised most people in the ground by dismissing Robinson.

Jenkins confidently stepped up to blast home the spot kick, much to the delight of the small pocket of Ports fans who made the journey to North Belfast.

The Ports had the ball in the net again seconds before the interval when Joe Moore latched on to a pass from Leo Donnellan, but after rounding Tuffey, a linesman flag deemed him offside.

Baxter’s boys went out to repair the damage and were almost back on terms on 56 minutes. Paul Heatley produced a little piece of magic to release Jarlath O’Rourke, who picked out Ross Clarke only to see his shot inch over the crossbar.

And, seconds later Heatley attempted an audacious scissors kick when Forsythe’s cross fell kindly, but again his shot was too high.

It was all one-way traffic. The Crues were right out of luck on 62 minutes when Heatley cut in from the right only to see his low shot ricochet off the inside of the post and bounce to safety.

The Ports finally cracked on 64 minutes. O’Rourke’s corner kick rebounded off the unfortunate Donnellan and fell to Lowry on the six-yard line and he made no mistake.