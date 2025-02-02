Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jonny Addis’ ‘magnificent’ extra-time strike sent Cliftonville into the Irish Cup quarter-finals in style – a memorable finish his manager is no longer shocked to see from the defender.

“When it comes to him in that area of the pitch, you’re thinking ‘goal’ – and that’s for a central defender,” said Magilton on the official Cliftonville website in response to Saturday’s sixth-round thriller against Glenavon.

Magilton added: “He (Addis) just has that wonderful knack...he’s got wonderful technique as it is and I thought Axel Piesold did a great job manipulating the ball, then played a great pass and it was a great touch and finish.”

Addis delivered the final talking point on an afternoon of high emotions Magilton accepted as part and parcel of the Irish Cup magic in a 3-2 win at Solitude.

Jonny Addis (right) enjoys the moment after sending Irish Cup holders Cliftonville into the quarter-finals courtesy of extra-time success over Glenavon. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

“It’s a cup game, it’s a one-off game and it’s all hands to the pump,” said Magilton. “It’s frantic and there’s chaos and all of these things that add to a wonderful occasion.

"We’ve scored two unbelievable goals, we’ve had wonderful opportunities for both teams and I think both teams will probably look back and think they could do better defensively – we certainly will – but it was all about winning the game.

“Cup games are about doing everything you can to get into the next round.”

Arran Pettifer put the Reds in front before the break but Michael O’Connor left it level as Glenavon hit back over the second half.

Rory Hale fired a superb second Cliftonville goal only to see the visitors regroup and respond with a second equaliser as Barney McKeown steered the ball home in injury-time after goalkeeper David Odumosu’s error.

“David Odumosu showed immense courage,” said Magilton. “I don’t really know what happened with their equaliser, I’d actually turned my back because I thought he had it as I think the vast majority of the crowd did...but then he’s come out and he’s plucked two or three out of the air in extra-time for us, which showed real courage, character and resilience which he has in abundance.”

The tie’s decisive moment ultimately arrived in extra-time off a special Addis strike.

“If you don’t take opportunities, you always run that risk (losing the upper hand), especially with the way Paddy (McLaughlin, Glenavon boss) has set up his team – they were very attack-minded and he deserves immense credit for that,” said Magilton. “They’re always on the front foot and always very strong on the counter-attack, I thought they played really well and controlled parts of the game and they’ll go away disappointed but with huge credit."

It handed the cup holders passage into the Irish Cup quarter-finals off a win Magilton highlighted as built on “immense courage”.

“We had to go to Coleraine last year and win in extra-time and to win any game, you have to go to the death, it’s as simple as that,” said the Cliftonville boss. “We did that and the players showed immense courage.

“It was a marvellous cup game...I’m sure it wasn’t that great for Cliftonville supporters but it kept us on the edge of our seats.

“Both teams set out to win the game and I think that’s important.

"You’ve got to respect that your opposition have good players who will have their periods in control of the ball but you’ve got to react to that and try and come out stronger and get yourself back on top.