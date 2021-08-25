Jonny Evans’ inclusion is ‘more in hope’

The big defender has been carrying an injury and has not played since winning the FA Cup with Leicester City back in May.

Baraclough’s side travel to Lithuania (September 2) followed by a home game against Switzerland (September 8), with a friendly against Estonia in Tallinn (September 5) scheduled between the two Group C fixtures. The Northern Ireland boss acknowledged that despite Evans selection he remains a doubt for all three fixtures.

“I’ve named him more in hope to be honest. He has not started training with Leceister but to have him around for any sort of timescale would be a bonus,” Baraclough told BBC Sport NI.

“We know he is a big doubt, I’ve named him in the squad but there is a contingency plan if he doesn’t make it. I wanted to give him every chance. I’ve had conversations with him and with Brendan [Rodgers, Leicester manager] which are ongoing and have been good.

“Nobody is going to put Jonny at threat of losing him for longer than we need to. Even if it means him getting half an hour in the friendly against Estonia would be a bonus but it is a long shot.

“Jonny’s wellbeing and getting him right for future matches is of utmost importance. He is a big player for us, he is a big character and great to have around.”

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis – Northern Ireland’s most capped player – is back among the 25-man group, but Hearts’ Liam Boyce misses out for family reasons while there is no place for fellow striker Kyle Lafferty of Anorthosis Famagusta.