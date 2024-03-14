Liverpool's Conor Bradley returns to the Northern Ireland squad after missing all six Euro 2024 qualifiers in the autumn with a stress fracture in his back

The Irish FA has not provided a reason for the absence of Evans, who has been a regular for United in recent weeks – featuring in their last three matches.

Bradley returns to the squad after missing all six Euro 2024 qualifiers in the autumn with a stress fracture in his back, having put in a series of eye-catching displays for Liverpool since returning to full fitness.

O'Neill has added former captain Steven Davis to his backroom team for the upcoming friendlies.

Davis, who led the side 82 times and skippered Northern Ireland to the Euro 2016 knockout stages during O'Neill's first spell in charge, was in his second stint with Rangers when he suffered a career-ending ACL injury in December 2022.

He then became interim Rangers manager for a short period after the dismissal of Michael Beale in October.

The 39-year-old holds the UK men's international caps record with 140 appearances and O’Neill said he would “evaluate” Davis’ role going forward.

O’Neill has also been able to call on goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell despite him suffering a nasty head injury playing for loan club Aarhus at the start of the month, while Rangers winger Ross McCausland and Bolton forward Dion Charles have also been called up despite recent injury concerns.

As expected, long-term absentees Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans remain out, while Derby striker Conor Washington, West Ham defender Michael Forbes and Portsmouth’s Terry Devlin are all missing along with Jordan Jones of Wigan and Kilmarnock’s Matthew Kennedy.

Stevenage forward Jamie Reid has received his first senior call-up.

Former under-21 international Reid, 29, has been rewarded for a strong season in League One so far, having scored 21 goals in 44 appearances for the Boro.