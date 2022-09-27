Jonny Evans relishing every cap as he gears up for 100th Northern Ireland game

Evans will wear the captain’s armband against Greece in Athens on a landmark night as becomes only the fourth Northern Irishman to reach a century, following Pat Jennings, Aaron Hughes and Steven Davis.

It is a moment the 34-year-old hoped would have come sooner – injuries kept him out of a couple of squads last year – but experience has taught Evans to savour these moments.

“Sometimes when you are young you take things for granted,” he said. “I probably went through a spell in my career where I came to the realisation of how big the games were and how much they meant to me.

“Obviously going to the Euros, qualifying for that and the culture that was created around that was probably the best experience I’ve had in football. It probably made me realise just how much playing for your country means.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is 16 years since Evans, yet to make a senior appearance for Manchester United at the time, made his international debut playing out of position in the famous 3-2 win over Spain.

There were some difficult times to come as Northern Ireland went through some painful rebuilding years, but the rewards followed at Euro 2016.

“I probably look at my Northern Ireland career with some great highs and some lows,” the Leicester defender added. “I’ve made mistakes myself, had suspensions and I’ve been sent off.

“You can’t always look back with regret, but you do sort of think you’d do some things differently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I am very proud of where I am today. It gives me even greater respect for Pat Jennings, Aaron Hughes and Steven Davis and for what they’ve achieved.

“I’m getting lots of accolades for reaching 100, but every cap Steven plays over 100 is even more impressive. He’s on 139 and will hit 140 – he’s a big inspiration for everyone.”

Evans laughed when he was told reaching the milestone might put him in the same position as Davis – facing regular questions about how much longer he might play on – but he said his motivation remains high as he believes another rebuild has left Northern Ireland capable of reaching Euro 2024.

“I think so,” he said. “It’s brilliant that the young players have had the experience and game time during the summer and what they will have learned from that – some of them have shown real promise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I takes me back to coming into the squad myself and how the older players received me. I want to receive the younger players in the same way. We all do.

“I thought Conor Bradley was superb the other night and Shea Charles came in during the summer and that’s what we want to see – young lads making an impression and hopefully bring the country forward.”

Evans will get the armband on a vital night for Northern Ireland. Saturday’s come-from-behind 2-1 win over Kosovo gave them a long-overdue first Nations League win at the 15th attempt, but the threat of relegation is not over after Cyprus beat Greece.

“When we first got together for the international window it was something that I spoke about that we make sure that by the end of these 10 days we are still in the group that we are,” manager Ian Baraclough said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Cyprus result might have been a surprise to some, but I know that team can play, again they are a building nation. It would have been a disappointment for Greece and it means we have to come here and take care of business.