Jordan Forsythe 'reluctantly' placed on transfer list by Crusaders
Jordan Forsythe has been "reluctantly" placed on the transfer list by Crusaders after he turned down a new deal with the club.
The versatile midfielder, who has been a mainstay of the Crues side in recent seasons, only signed a new three-year deal with the Seaview side in 2019.
But efforts by the club to tie the 30-year-old down to a new long-term contract seem to have been in vain as they confirmed in a statement Forsythe would now be made available for transfer at the player's request.
The statement read: "Crusaders FC can confirm that Jordan Forsythe has rejected new improved contract terms with the club.
"The club have reluctantly accepted Jordan’s request to be placed on the transfer list."
Forsythe joined the Crues from Bangor in 2015 after being named Championship Player of the Year.