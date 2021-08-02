Jordan Forsythe 'reluctantly' placed on transfer list by Crusaders

The versatile midfielder, who has been a mainstay of the Crues side in recent seasons, only signed a new three-year deal with the Seaview side in 2019.

But efforts by the club to tie the 30-year-old down to a new long-term contract seem to have been in vain as they confirmed in a statement Forsythe would now be made available for transfer at the player's request.

The statement read: "Crusaders FC can confirm that Jordan Forsythe has rejected new improved contract terms with the club.

Jordan Forsythe

"The club have reluctantly accepted Jordan’s request to be placed on the transfer list."