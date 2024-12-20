Glentoran striker Jordan Jenkins is aiming to down Cliftonville for the second time this season as the two teams meet at Solitude

Glentoran striker Jordan Jenkins has spoken of his determination to earn a regular spot in the team as they make the visit to Cliftonville on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old heads into the match after making a decisive impact in last week’s 3-1 comeback win over Crusaders at Seaview, coming off the bench to score the equaliser and set the team on course for all three points.

Jenkins netted an eye-catching winner when the Glens secured a 1-0 victory against Cliftonville back in September, however, attention has quickly turned to the fixture at Solitude as both teams sit on 31 points in the table.

"Scoring for Glentoran is always a proud moment, and getting the winner against Cliftonville earlier this season was a big highlight for me,” Jenkins said. “They’re a strong side, but that game showed what we’re capable of, and we’ll need to bring the same fight and focus to Solitude.

"As a striker, I always want to make an impact on the game by scoring goals. Coming off the bench to score the equaliser against Crusaders was a great example of being ready to step up and make a difference when the opportunity comes.

"Declan and the coaching staff have been clear about the importance of being ready and taking your chance in the team. I’ve been working hard in training every day to show I’m prepared, and hopefully, that performance puts me in contention to start against Cliftonville.

"The mood in the squad is brilliant right now. Everyone is putting in the work, and you can see the difference it’s making. We’ve got a young squad that’s really starting to gel, and that’s created a sense of belief. The determination to push up the table is clear, and we’re all focused on building on our recent results.

"We’re building something strong here, and you can feel that positivity growing, not just among the players but also from the supporters. After the win over Crusaders, celebrating with the fans was incredible. Their support gives us that extra push when it’s needed most, and we’re determined to keep giving them reasons to cheer.

"Saturday is another chance for us to show what we’re about and deliver a performance our fans can be proud of. A big win would send them into Christmas smiling and buzzing for the Boxing Day clash against Linfield.”

Glentoran will be boosted by the return of James Singleton and Frankie Hvid, who are available after suspension. However, Jay Donnelly begins a two-match ban and will be unavailable.

With the festive period bringing a challenging schedule, Jenkins believes a victory on Saturday could be the springboard the Glens need to sustain a strong run of form.

"This is a massive game for us. Cliftonville are a quality side, and playing at Solitude is always a tough test, but we know what we’re capable of when we stick to the game plan and play the way we know we can,” he continued.