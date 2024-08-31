Jordan Jenkins screamer helps Glentoran extend unbeaten Premiership run to four matches with Cliftonville triumph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Jenkins’ superb volley in the second minute ultimately proved the difference as Glentoran extended their unbeaten Premiership run to four matches with a 1-0 victory over Cliftonville at The Oval. Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS

GLENTORAN: Gyollai, Kane, Hvid, McClean, Sule, Connolly, Fisher, Singleton, Russell, Jenkins, Douglas.

Subs: Mills, Lyons-Foster, Palmer, Donnelly, Aouachria, Lindsay, Thorndike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Jenkins celebrates his superb volley for Glentoran against Cliftonville. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Pepper, Stewart, Addis, Leppard, Lowe, Conlan, Gordon, Doherty, Gormley, Markey.

Subs: Breen, Kearney, Curran, Ojo, Piesold, Glynn, Corrigan.

Referee: Shane Andrews.

FIRST HALF

2: GOAL: GLENTORAN 1-0 (JORDAN JENKINS) – WOW! What a strike from Jordan Jenkins. Dream start for the hosts as the striker’s sublime first time volley sails into the far corner.

10: Delightful floated cross to the back post from Dylan Connolly almost finds wing-back Johnny Russell steaming in, but Conor Pepper helps avert danger in the nick of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12: The dangerous Connolly makes a break inside and ultimately finds himself on the left-wing. The ball falls for him to cut into the box and as he attempts to get a shot away, Shaun Leppard intervenes with a fine challenge.

17: Lofted ball over the top of Glentoran’s defence sends Joe Gormley in behind and his cheeky chipped effort lands on top of Daniel Gyollai’s net – goalkeeper was briefly scrambling.

20: First yellow card of the afternoon as Cliftonville striker Ryan Markey is cautioned for bringing down Frankie Hvid.

26: Bright moment for the visitors as Gormley sends Markey running down the right, the summer signing sends in a cross and the sizeable Reds support behind the goal appeal for handball on Hvid, but referee Shane Andrews waves away appeals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

32: Sean Stewart does well to evade a diving Connolly to run into space and his cross to the front post is crucially cut out by Marcus Kane with Markey lurking.

37: Kris Lowe’s sloppy pass allows Glentoran to launch an attack and the ball is played across the pitch to Connolly. who sends a shot straight at Odumosu.

38: Glens forced into an early change as captain Kane – seemingly injured while making a clearance six minutes earlier - is replaced by debutant Kodi Lyons-Foster.

45: Huge chance for Cliftonville to equalise on the stroke of half-time as Gormley’s ball across the box finds Markey running into space, but his effort is superbly blocked by Fuad Sule.

HALF TIME: GLENTORAN 1 – 0 CLIFTONVILLE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Couple of changes at the break for Cliftonville as Shea Kearney and Destiny Ojo are sent on in place of Conor Pepper and Ryan Markey.

SECOND HALF

47: Cliftonville make a bright start in the opening moments of the second-half as Stewart finds space for a cross but it’s sliced out of play for a goal kick.

50: Massive opportunity for Glentoran to double their advantage as the pacey Connolly carries the ball from his own half into the opposition box before laying off for David Fisher. The striker unleashes a shot from close range which Odumosu does well to save – Jenkins offside from the rebound.

57: Succession of shots from Glentoran as James Douglas and Frankie Hvid both try their luck but pair of attempts are blocked. Kris Lowe booked for trying to hack down Connolly in the build up. Declan Devine makes his first change with Johnny Russell replaced by Cammy Palmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

61: Shea Gordon and Sean Stewart make way for Ryan Curran and Micheal Glynn, who is making his Cliftonville debut after signing from Larne on deadline day.

63: Curran only on the pitch and already in the thick of the action as his shot from the edge of the box looks destined for goal, but it trickles just beyond the post.

68: Once again Curran is involved, taking a shot after being laid off by strike partner Gormley – James Singleton makes the block for Glentoran.

70: Jim Magilton throwing everything at it now to try and salvage a result with Ryan Corrigan – a third striker – sent onto the pitch in place of Luke Conlan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

77: Connolly denied a stunning solo effort after striking straight at Odumosu having danced through the defence. Fisher then has a shot stopped by the Reds goalkeeper moments later.

78: Goalscorer Jenkins is replaced by Jay Donnelly.

86: Yet another opportunity for Glentoran to put the game to bed as Donnelly does superbly to rob Cliftonville of possession but his through ball for Fisher is far too heavy and Odumosu comes to claim.

90: Five minutes of added time.