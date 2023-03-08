First-half goals from Jamie Glackin and Conor McKendry had the hosts well on their way, before Carson got in on the act as he poked in from Glackin’s cross just before the hour mark.

“It was a solid enough performance,” Carson said.

“We conceded a sloppy goal and probably gave them a few more chances than we expected.

Josh Carson netted in the Bannsiders' 3-1 victory against Ballymena United at the Coleraine Showgrounds. Picture: David Cavan/Coleraine FC

“I think that’s how the game has gone as we went ten days without a fixture, so it was going to be quite tough for us.

“However, on a positive note for myself, I was delighted to get a goal and get that monkey off my back which was there for a while.

“It takes us into Sunday after getting all three points.”

Next up for Coleraine is this Sunday’s BetMcLean Cup final as they face Linfield at Windsor Park.

Oran Kearney’s men will be looking to add the trophy to their cabinet for the third time after last year’s disappointment against Cliftonville when they lost 4-3 after extra-time.

“We are looking forward to it, especially after last year’s antics,” ex-NI international Carson added.

“We are going into the Cup final hoping to bring back the trophy and that’s our main goal.

“On the day, the better team will win the Cup and I firmly believe if we show up and do what we can, we will come home with the trophy.”

A bumper crowd is expected at the National Stadium and Carson believes they can play a massive role against the Blues.

“The fans have been superb since I first stepped foot into this club,” he continued.

“They have been fantastic for the last six years.

“They’ll be our 12th man so to speak as they’ll be loud and proud.

“It’s been fantastic to hear them this season and see how they’ve supported us like they’ve always done.