Josh Robinson delighted to play his part from the bench

Remarkably it was goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey who provided the vital assist for Robinson to draw themselves level before Johnny McMurray’s very late winner.

“I actually thought it was Jordan Owens who flicked it on,” admitted the centre back after the game.

“It was an unbelievable flick on.

Josh Robinson celebrates his equaliser

“It was really the last kick in 90 minutes so it was nice to get us back into it.

“I’m absolutely delighted to play a part.

“I said at the start when I came back that I wanted to win trophies and thankfully we’ve done that.”

Robinson was one of six Crusaders substitutes to play their part on the day.

The 28-year-old felt the bench is what won the game for his side in the end.

“I came in to the changing room at half-time and it was silent but I was trying to gee them up a bit so that we could turn things around,” said Robinson.

“I came on for the second half and was running around like a bit of a mad man.

“We’ve had that never say die attitude all season.

“I think the benches is where the difference was.

“Our bench was very strong, no disrespect to Ballymena.

“Both teams had strong elevens, but we were able to switch like for like from the bench.