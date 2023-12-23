Junior grabbed a late winner for Glentoran as they completed a 2-1 comeback victory over 10-man Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park. Here’s the story of the match...

Bobby Burns made his Glentoran return after missing the last seven games following his injury against Crusaders while captain Marcus Kane was also back in from the start for first time since early-November.

Team news:

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, McGee, J Scott, Curry, Marron, Dillon, Glenny, Gallagher, Lusty, Alves, Bigirimana.

Subs: Mitchell, S Scott, Moore, Hutchinson, Whiteside, Hegarty, Galvin.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane, Burns, McCartan, O’Connor, Sule, Fisher, McClean, Russell, Wightman, McGinn.

Subs: Webber, R Donnelly, Murray, Murphy, Boyd, Locke, Junior.

Referee: Declan Hassan.

FIRST-HALF

6: Dungannon applying some early pressure with Marcus Kane’s clearance from a dangerous free-kick cleared for a corner. Glens deal with the set-piece once again and almost launch a potent counter-attack through Daire O’Connor. Matthew Lusty and Ethan McGee show good pace to recover.

18: Ben Gallagher looked to have slid Matthew Lusty through on goal, but Patrick McClean’s superb last ditch tackle stops the in-form Swifts forward getting a shot away.

28: Shay McCartan puts in a wonderful floated ball from the left-hand side and Ethan McGee is in the right place to avoid Johnny Russell heading in from close range.

38: Ben Gallagher makes a driving run into the box, shrugging off a challenge from Fuad Sule, and it’s McClean again who makes an important intervention. The Glens defender slides in and the deflection is well-saved by Aaron McCarey.

42: Gallagher is starting to see more of the ball and is making things happen. He dips inside Aaron Wightman and gets a shot away, but McCarey easily gathers. First clean shot on target of the half.

44: PENALTY. On the stroke of half-time, Dungannon Swifs are awarded a penalty as Johnny Russell collides with Matthew Lusty. The Swifts star is still down in the box receiving treatment.

45+3: GOAL - DUNGANNON SWIFTS 1 (BEN GALLAGHER, PENALTY) - 0 Glentoran. Aaron McCarey got his hand to the penalty and the ball bounced off the post, but it eventually lands in the net and Dungannon lead. Serious blow with star man Lusty stretchered off after winning the spot kick.

HALF-TIME: Dungannon Swifts 1 – 0 Glentoran.

SECOND-HALF

49: Bobby Burns looks to have played in Niall McGinn, who is taken down by Swifts goalkeeper Declan Dunne, but the flagged has been raised for offside. Warren Feeney booked for his reaction.

54: Superb work from Ethan McGee as the Swifts captain nudges the ball beyond Johnny Russell before collecting it. Ben Gallagher can’t get the desired contact with his header and collides with the post in his attempt, but he’s up and good to continue.

60: GOAL - Dungannon Swifts 1 - 1 GLENTORAN (MARCUS KANE) – Johnny Russell's long throw causes chaos in the Dungannon Swifts box and Kane's flicked header loops over Declan Dunne. All square at Stangmore.

65: Leo Alves is replaced by Steven Scott for Dungannon Swifts.

66: RED CARD - Dungannon defender Caolan Marron is shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Bobby Burns.

72: Yellow card shown to Aaron McCarey, who stopped Dungannon taking a quick throw in after he flew out to challenge Joe Moore.

74: Tomas Galvin and Grant Hutchinson replace goalscorer Ben Gallagher and Kealan Dillon.

75: Warren Feeney sends on Ruaidhri Donnelly in place of Shay McCartan.

77: Glentoran captain and goalscorer Marcus Kane, who had just returned from injury this afternoon, is replaced by Sean Murray after going down with another issue.

79: Niall McGinn rattles the Dungannon crossbar with a lethal shot from distance that looked destined for the top corner.

84: GOAL - Dungannon Swifts 1 - 2 GLENTORAN (JUNIOR). The returning Bobby Burns sends a wicked ball across goal and substitute Junior is there to poke it home from close range. Glens have turned it around against 10-man Swifts.

90: Five minutes added on.