Junior Uzokwe brace helps Glentoran seal spot in Europe with 2-0 play-off victory over Cliftonville

The much-travelled 29-year-old bagged a glorious double to not only send the home fans away with a smile on their face, but bag his team a place in the Europa Conference League, which is worth close to €240,000.

Junior has had to be patient since his move from Bohemians in January. He’s spent most of the time on the substitutes’ bench, but when the chance came, he grabbed it with both hands.

He has not only won over the affections of manager Rodney McAree, but also the Glentoran supporters, who gave the striker a standing ovation when he was replaced by Jay Donnelly late on.

Junior scored a brace to help Glentoran book their spot in European football for next season

By that stage, the game was done and dusted, Junior’s two first-half goals were enough to suck the life out of a Cliftonville side that never had a shot on target – hardly ideal in a game that had such rich benefits.

Of course, the home team’s task was made much easier when Cliftonville substitute Donal Rocks was dismissed 20 minutes from time – after only being introduced to the action 120 seconds earlier.

He lunged into a challenge on Terry Devlin, leaving referee Ian McNabb with little option other than to produce a red card.

But the reality was Glentoran were the team that showed the hunger, passion and desire to win the game, especially with the stakes so high.

Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin forced Nathan Gartside into a smart save early on, the goalkeeper getting down smartly to beat away an effort at the near post.

So, it was no surprise when the Glens did break the deadlock 11 minutes before the interval.

McMenamin was hauled down by the outstretched leg of Jonny Addis and referee McNabb had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Junior stepped up to dink the ball Panenka-style down the middle leaving the diving Gartside totally embarrassed – only his second goal for the club.

The Glens struck again six minute later. This time Rhys Marshall’s cross was met by Terry Devlin, who shot against the legs of Gartside, but Junior was first to react to fire into the roof of the net.

Junior’s disappointment was he missed the chance of a hat-trick in the second half when Aaron Wightman and McMenamin combined leaving the big striker with a tap-in, but he fluffed his lines for once. It mattered little, the Glens were already preparing the passports.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Wightman (Smith 90), McCullough, Kane (Crowe 21), Singleton, Marshall, Devlin, Burns (Plum 90), McMenamin, Junior (J Donnelly 72), McGinn (R Donnelly 72).

Subs not used: Webber, McCartan.

CLIFTONVILLE: Garside, Lowe, Addis (Coates 46), Turner, Ives (Traynor 68), C Curran (Moore 46), Gallagher, R Doherty (Rocks 68), Gormley, R Curran (Parkhouse 57), Hale.

Subs not used: G Doherty, McDonagh.

