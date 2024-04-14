Liverpool's Conor Bradley receives treatment for an injury during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Bradley started at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, marking his 10th league appearance of the season for Klopp’s title challengers, but was replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold just two minutes into the second-half after being assisted off the pitch by medical staff.

It has been a dream season for the 20-year-old, who scored a maiden Premier League goal against Chelsea in January and was named the club’s Player of the Month after also impressing in victories over Fulham, Bournemouth and Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He carried that form into the recent international break, netting a first goal for his country to help Michael O’Neill’s side defeat Scotland at Hampden Park last month and also played 90 minutes in their 1-1 draw with Romania.

Liverpool sit third in the Premier League table after Sunday’s defeat, which came courtesy of Eberechi Eze’s first-half strike, with six matches left to play and Klopp says they’ll further assess Bradley’s issue in the coming days.

"It's how it is on these days when something like that happens as well,” Klopp said in his post-match press conference. “Conor overstretched his foot slightly and what Conor felt in the moment didn't look great.