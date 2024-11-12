Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Justin Devenny has been rewarded for his progress with a first call-up into the Northern Ireland senior set-up just days after making his Premier League debut with Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old midfielder featured for the Eagles in the weekend loss to Fulham – a landmark moment Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill admits “accelerated things” for Devenny.

Devenny marks the latest player to rise up the international rankings, having become established in Tommy Wright’s under 21s.

O’Neill feels the promotion as Northern Ireland prepare for UEFA Nations League tests against Belarus and Luxembourg can only serve as “a good opportunity”.

Justin Devenny (right) made his Premier League debut on Saturday for Crystal Palace and has now been drafted into Northern Ireland's senior squad. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

“The number of players we have pushed through from the 21s in the past 12 months is extremely high and Justin has been on that pathway,” said O’Neill. “Obviously Justin having made his Premier League debut has accelerated things and with there not being an U21s camp in this international window it’s great to have him in.

"We know what he is capable of and it’s a good opportunity for him.”

Scotland-born Devenny’s mother is from Northern Ireland and he featured as a Kilmarnock youth player during Wright’s time with the club.

Devenny started against Fulham and featured until 74 minutes.

He moved to Airdrieonians over the 2022/23 season from Kilmarnock then arrived at Palace last August.

Devenny made appearances for Palace’s under 21s last season before joining the first-team squad across the current campaign.

He featured for Northern Ireland under 21s in the recent European Championships qualifying schedule.

O’Neill reported Rangers winger Ross McCausland as the only doubt during yesterday’s training session.

Northern Ireland hold top spot in the League C Group 3 standings ahead of hosting Belarus at Windsor Park on Friday then facing an away clash with Luxembourg next Monday to close out the campaign.