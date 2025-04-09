Kascie Weir reflects on 'surreal' maiden Northern Ireland goal after securing UEFA Nations League win over Romania

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kascie Weir admits it was “surreal” scoring her first senior international goal to help Northern Ireland record a 1-0 UEFA Nations League win over Romania – a result which takes them one step closer to potential promotion.

Glentoran striker Weir was only called into Tanya Oxtoby’s squad at late notice for the first time last month, making her debut as a substitute against Poland before starting in a dramatic 3-2 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The 18-year-old was rewarded for her positive impact by being included again for a double-header with Romania and having started Friday’s 1-1 draw on the bench, Weir was drafted in for the return fixture at Windsor Park and put Northern Ireland ahead after only eight minutes.

Weir pounced on a pinpoint Keri Halliday cross to mark not only her first goal for the senior team, but also a maiden strike at the National Stadium.

Kascie Weir celebrates scoring Northern Ireland's winner in their 1-0 Nations League triumph over Romania at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"It felt surreal,” said Weir. “Keri whipped the ball in and Simone (Magill) and I made runs into the box and the ball luckily fell to my feet.

"It's my first goal at Windsor which makes it even better. To score my first goal for the senior team and for it to be the winning goal, it just feels amazing.

"It's great that Tanya has the belief to start me...to be starting to score goals and getting chances to start is amazing.

"Keri and I were U19 team-mates and we are roomies so it was a great moment for us!

"As soon as it went in I had to run over to Keri - everyone ran to me but I had to see Keri because she got the assist and it felt amazing!"

The victory leaves Northern Ireland sitting second in League B Group One, trailing leaders Poland, who are the only team to have recorded a win over Oxtoby’s side throughout the current campaign, by three points with two matches left to play.

Finishing in the runners-up spot would secure Northern Ireland’s progression into a play-off for the right to seal League A promotion and take their spot amongst Europe’s elite.

"I thought it was a 90 minute performance from us which had a little bit of everything,” said Oxtoby. “Our tactical tweaks worked really well, we were trying to exploit spaces in behind and don't think they coped overly well with that first half.

"We lost a little bit of control as half-time approached but the pleasing part for me was that the players recognised that and were trying to stem that momentum. I'm really pleased with the performance.

"The belief that our group will get from a result like that, to see the game out when you're under pressure.