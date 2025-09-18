Keith O'Hara praises 'special young kid' after Larne create piece of UEFA Youth League history
After their senior side created a piece of Irish League history by qualifying for the Conference League last term, the Inver Reds have now also marked their Youth League debut with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Jude Jenkins and Alex Eakin at the Ballymena Showgrounds.
Harkin, who is still only 17, made his Premiership debut for Gary Haveron’s side as a late substitute during their 2-0 win over Bangor earlier this month and also came off the bench in Tuesday’s triumph against Crusaders.
"We asked for every player to be at their peak performance and that’s what we got,” O’Hara told the club’s media channel. “The goals were exceptional, great times of the game to score goals.
"Mikey has been getting bits and pieces of first team games recently and I think everyone at the club loves him...he’s a special young kid, likewise with so many others.
"It’s an exceptional opportunity for the boys. I know there’s a few boys within our squad that missed out and we all feel for them, but the opportunity to play Champions League youth football has been brilliant. It’s been an exceptional night.”
The winner of this tie will progress to face German outfit FC Koln in the next round and O’Hara has encouraged his side to keep their foot on the pedal as they look to finish the job.
"I thought it was an excellent performance from the boys,” he added. “It’s their first test in Europe and it was an exceptional performance.
"We’re proud of each and every one of them...everyone worked their absolute socks off to get that result.
"You don’t have anything on the opposition, so we had to just set ourselves up in a shape and be organised.
"I think we go out there looking for the result again and on the front foot. I think now that we know what we’re playing against, you have a bit more knowledge and the game to break down.
“I still think we can go out, play on the front foot and try to secure the first victory away from home as well.”