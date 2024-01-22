Kenny McKeague tributes praise ex-Linfield 'great servant' as 'someone we will never see the like of again'
The long-serving trainer has passed away at 92 years old, with current manager David Healy stating McKeague “lived for Linfield”.
The Linfield official website tribute described McKeague as “a man of many facets, including those of mentor, guide, friend”.
It continued: “Part of the backroom staff for longer than most of us can remember, first coming to Windsor Park in 1974, Kenny spent 44 years at Windsor Park before retiring from his role in 2018”.
Healy said: “When I first arrived at the club, Kenny was an integral part of my staff and a massive help to me as I settled into the job. We all greatly missed Kenny when he stepped back from his position, and it was fitting when the club gave him the Honorary Trainer title. Kenny lived for Linfield and his passing will be felt by his many friends here at this football club.”
Former Linfield boss David Jeffrey said on the club website McKeague was “someone you could trust impeccably” and “utterly loyal to Linfield Football Club”.
He added: “Linfield has lost a great servant, someone we will never see the like of again.”
Cliftonville also posted a tribute to McKeague – who represented the club as a player over 200 times from the 1950s then coach, trainer and caretaker manager.
A statement on the website included: “He is fondly remembered and appreciated for his sterling efforts on and off the pitch.”