Kenny Shiels leaves his role as manager of the Northern Ireland women’s team

Former Derry City, Larne and Kilmarnock chief Shiels was appointed boss in May 2019 and led them to qualification for the 2022 European Championships in England last summer after a play-off victory over Ukraine.

“I have enjoyed my time as senior women’s manager immensely,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have worked hard with the players to raise their expectations and change their style of play so that we were a team to be reckoned with.

Northern Ireland senior women's manager Kenny Shiels in conversation with his squad. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

“This success has generated record attendance figures at senior women’s games and I was delighted to see so many of the Green and White Army travel to England to cheer us on last summer at the Euros.

“I want to thank everyone who has backed me, and the team, during my time as manager.”

The 66-year-old had signed a two-year contract extension in April 2021 and as recently as August made his intentions clear of remaining as manager.

"Without a doubt I'd say that," he said at the time. "Unless someone thinks any different I am happy to facilitate the job I'm in."

After losing all three group games at the Euros against Norway, Austria and the eventual champions, Northern Ireland rebounded with World Cup qualifying wins over Luxembourg and Latvia, but that wasn’t enough to book a spot at the tournament taking place in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson thanked Shiels for the ‘transformative’ impact he had during his time in charge of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kenny’s impact on the women’s and girls’ game in Northern Ireland has been transformative,” said Nelson. “Securing that historic qualification to the Euros is forever etched in Irish FA history.

“We thank Kenny for his contribution to this and the success of the senior women’s team in recent years.”

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood also put on record his well wishes for the departing boss.