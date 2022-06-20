Kenny Shiels names Northern Ireland squad for friendly with Belgium

Kenny Shiels has confirmed his squad for the clash in Lier’s Herman Vanderpoortenstadion, offering another significant test for Northern Ireland against a side ranked 19th in the world.
Shiels’ 24-strong panel will aid plans towards a debut major international tournament appearance with July group games against Norway, Austria and England at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.
Northern Ireland Women: Jackie Burns (BK Hacken), Becky Flaherty (Brighouse Town), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville Ladies), Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville), Ashley Hutton (Linfield Ladies), Abbie Magee (Cliftonville Ladies), Sarah McFadden (Durham Women), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes Women), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Laura Rafferty (Southampton Women), Demi Vance (Rangers Women), Nadene Caldwell, Joely Andrews, Chloe McCarron (all Glentoran Women), Marissa Callaghan, Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Louise McDaniel (all Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women), Kerry Beattie (unattached), Simone Magill (unattached), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville Ladies), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville Ladies), Lauren Wade (Glentoran Women), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers).