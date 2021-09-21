Kenny Shiels’ ‘outrageous’ Windsor Park power claim for Northern Ireland aid

Shiels’ side will face Latvia in a World Cup qualifier, looking to build on Friday’s 4-0 win over Luxembourg in a match played at Larne’s Inver Park.

Tuesday will be a proud occasion for Shiels’ side as they play at Windsor for the first time since it reopened in 2016.

And the manager is hoping for a big crowd to roar them on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland senior women’s manager Kenny Shiels. Pic by Pacemaker.

“If we had the Green and White Army behind us, we’d beat America!” Northern Ireland boss Shiels said ahead of the big game. “I know that’s outrageous.

“But we’d take on anybody if we have the Green and White Army behind us...

“People don’t realise how much that means to modern young footballers in terms of motivation and how they feel good about themselves.

“It would be great if we could get a crowd into Windsor similar to the men’s – it would give us more hope, but we’ll battle on.”

Crusaders defender Julie Nelson will earn her 119th cap – equalling the great Pat Jennings – if selected, but Shiels said he would be looking to balance youth with experience, even if that did not necessarily mean choosing the strongest side. The need to blood youngsters, he said, was more important.

“I would say we’re the only country in Europe that adopts this attitude,” the manager said. “We have to think about the future and how we can get better...nobody’s certain to get in the team.

“Demi Vance was left out (against Luxembourg) and she’s an exceptional player.

“We have to get the right blend to get a result we’re not about winning 10-0, even though the goal difference would help.

“If we did that and put out our strongest team in all these matches, we would not progress, we would hit a brick wall.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.