The Brandywell outfit booked their spot in this end-of-season decider in the most dramatic of circumstances with Michael Harris striking in the 91st minute to secure a 1-0 victory over champions Portadown, while fellow contenders Annagh United and Bangor couldn’t be separated a couple of miles down the road at the BMG Arena.

At one stage on Friday evening ‘Stute sat fifth in the Championship table, but just 12 months on from narrowly avoiding a relegation play-off after finishing 11th due to Warrenpoint Town’s licensing issues, they’re now on the cusp of a top-flight return for the first time since 2020 ahead of tonight’s first-leg on home turf.

This is the third consecutive time ex-Derry City star Deery has led Institute to the play-off stage – they lost 5-4 on aggregate against Ballinamallard United in 2016 and Carrick Rangers the following season before he departed, taking up assistant manager roles at both Sligo Rovers and Derry, where he worked alongside current Glentoran boss Declan Devine.

Institute celebrate after securing their spot in the play-offs. PIC: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Now making a successful return to the hotseat, Deery feels he’s much-improved and wants to take the next step with Institute.

"I had just finished playing with Derry City and I went straight into management,” he said. “Then I was 30 or 31 with high energy and I probably wasn't managing to the best of my ability - I was very aggressive and expected everyone to have the same mentality as me.

"I'm 39 now and those years of experience going to work at Sligo with Gerard Lyttle and being Derry City assistant manager has helped me. I knew my pedigree and that I could coach, so it was just about brushing up on my mannerisms at times!

"I've never lost my drive to win and never will. My message to Institute was that if you want a manager to come in who is comfortable in not having drive and ambition or doesn't want to set standards, then I'm not your man, but if you want someone with drive then I'm your man and I'm happy they brought me back in."

Ballymena have had to rebuild this season under Jim Ervin and were expected to struggle due to sheer overturn in player and management staff with this their lowest finish since the top-flight returned to a 12-team league in 2008/09.

However, they come into the play-off in arguably their best form of the campaign, winning three of the last five split matches, and Deery insists his side are the underdogs.

"They are an Irish Premiership team,” he added. “The underdog tag is a nice one to carry in because they're a massive club with a great fanbase.