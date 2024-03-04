Institute manager Kevin Deery. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

​It wasn't to be one of the great Irish Cup victories on a historic Sunday for 'Stute, but it may just go down as one of the great defeats should Deery's troops use this gallant display to help push towards top-flight promotion.

The club once again proved its ability to host Linfield at the Brandywell without any flashpoints off the field as almost 500 Blues supporters made the journey down the M2 to Foyleside.

And on the pitch Deery was 'proud' of how his Institute players responded after David Healy's side raced into a three goal lead with two goals inside two second half minutes.

"I thought in the second half of the second half we got on the front foot a bit," reflected Deery. "For me that was a good reaction to going 3-0 down.

"We didn't fold. We kept going and scored a good goal.

"Shane Boyle was really unlucky with a header to bring it to 3-2 with five minutes to go which would have made a good ending to the game.

"It wasn't to be and you can see why they're winning leagues, Irish Cups and League Cups for years.

"They're littered with quality in the final third and it was three moments of quality that decided it.

"There really wasn't too much in the game barring the attacking third where we lacked a bit of cutting edge at times. We were getting into good areas but were a bit rushed in our decision-making."

Linfield set up a semi-final meeting with old rivals Glentoran but for 'Stute they turn their attention turns to the trip to Knockbreda on Saturday where they’ll hope to begin a run of results which will push them towards the title.

"I want that performance to help catapult us towards the end of the season and go to Knockbreda with the same mentality and attitude,” added Deery. “We need to be up for it every week.

"We have Knockbreda away and then Portadown to come here so we have a big fortnight in the league.

"The players stayed with it. If Linfield go 3-0 up there's a lot of teams who fold or go into their shell.

"We didn’t and that's a major positive for me. We came again and had a go and could've potentially scored two goals."

Institute want to play host to games against the big Belfast clubs on a regular basis and while Deery knows the club's limitations, he's got big plans.

"You want those crowds coming in here on a regular basis,” he said. “Our football has warranted that support and gives them a sense of reward because they put a lot in.

"My budget and their budget...I haven't got resources and we're working off a very limited budget, probably one of the lowest in our league, and to try and compete with Linfield, who have big wages and an astronomical budget.

"You have to strip it back and we're getting some value at this club.

"I'm really proud of the players and proud of the club for backing us this season. They've worked hard to get us to this place.

“If the standard drops we won't accept it. We've shown we're capable of going on a run in this league and that's what we need to do.

"That starts with Knockbreda on Saturday. If I see people not training properly after reaching those levels today I'll just pick the players that do and that's what I'll do from now until the end of the season.