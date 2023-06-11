"We have a big job to do now and we have to get a bit of pride back in the club first and foremost.

The former Derry City midfielder led ‘Stute to consecutive Premiership play-offs in 2015/16 and 2016/17 but lost out on both occasions, firstly to Ballinamallard United after a 94th-minute goal handed them a 5-4 defeat on aggregate before a 5-2 loss to Carrick Rangers the following year.

Since then, the 38-year-old has served as assistant manager to Gerard Lyttle at Sligo Rovers and Declan Devine with his beloved Candystripes, who he won three FAI Cups with as a player.

Now back at the helm, Deery feels the extra experience has helped turn him into a better manager and is ready for the task at hand.

Institute manager Kevin Deery

"I definitely have missed it,” he said. “You want to be your own man with your own ideas so there's that part of it and then you go and get your own players and everything boils down to you and your decisions.

"I'm looking forward to the big challenge ahead. I'm far more self-aware now with my behaviour, touchline behaviour and what players need.

"Players now need a lot of attention and need a lot of one-on-one time. I've noticed that since being an assistant for a few years. They really want guidance and told their exact roles so I've learned about all of that and the older you get, the wiser you get.

"Back then I probably took the two play-off defeats far too personally and didn't realise I was actually doing quite a good job and left them in a good place.

"I had just finished playing last time and dived straight into management, but now I've been stopped playing for six or seven years and have went out and learned off two very good coaches in Declan Devine and Gerard Lyttle. I've met other good coaches along the way too so have taken a lot from them.

"I have my own ideas, have the drive to be my own man and try to be successful as a manager in this country."

Institute finished 11th in the Championship last season but were spared the drama of a relegation play-off due to Warrenpoint Town’s licence refusal and Deery is looking to ‘get a bit of pride back in the club’.

"I always associate myself with challenging at the top end of the table and most of my playing career was like that, so that's what I intend to bring,” he added. “I intend to bring a drive.

"I know we aren't getting massive money in the Championship but it doesn't stop you from wanting to be a competitor and wanting to turn out on a Saturday and get three points.

"There are some good players at Institute. They went on a run last year where they were almost breaking into the top-six and all of a sudden they started losing a few games and were looking over their shoulder.

"I think it's mentality that when you're chasing teams down in front of you the sole focus has to be on pegging them back. I think they were looking over their shoulder at times thinking 'three more points and we're sixth'.

"That's the complete wrong mentality - you have to set yourself goals as a group and personally and that's what we're going to do from day dot.

"We're going to put on as many good football sessions as we can for the boys. It's up to them to buy in.

"Football is quite simple in that if you buy in and work your socks off you'll get the rewards.

"We have a big job to do now and we have to get a bit of pride back in the club first and foremost.

"We can't be taking things for granted that Institute are an established Championship club - we have to work as hard as we can to get back to the top-end because it could have ended in disaster this year.