Key Cliftonville duo pen contract extensions

The pair have played a key role in the Reds opening up a five point gap at the top of the table.

Both have agreed extensions which will take them to the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Striker Curran, who is poised to make his 150th appearance for the club in Saturday's game against Linfield since joining the club from Ballinamallard United in 2018, has 53 goals to tally at Solitude.

Ronan Doherty and Ryan Curran have signed new deals at Cliftonville

Midfielder Doherty has also chipped in with a couple of valuable goals of late against Dungannon Swifts and Portadown.