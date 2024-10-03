"He’s a fantastic lad, fantastic footballer...he has been superb since the start of the season.”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The good news keeps coming for Dungannon Swifts fans after key duo Adam Glenny and Kealan Dillon both signed contract extensions at Stangmore Park – just two days after manager Rodney McAree committed his own future to the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon have enjoyed a tremendous start to the Premiership season and currently sit third having lost just three of their opening 10 matches while picking up victories over Ballymena United, Loughgall, Glentoran, Crusaders and Carrick Rangers and also progressed to the BetMcLean Cup last-16 after Tuesday’s 5-0 win against Portstewart, where they’ll face Dollingstown.

Dillon has been the Swifts’ star performer throughout the campaign, netting three league goals – including two stunning long distance strikes – while 22-year-old Glenny has been a revelation since breaking into the club’s senior ranks, playing every minute of Dungannon’s league action this term, scoring against Linfield and Glenavon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve both signed new deals which will see them stay with Dungannon until at least 2027 while boss McAree, who returned from Glentoran ahead of last season, penned a new three-year contract on Tuesday.

Dungannon Swifts duo Adam Glenny and Kealan Dillon with Rodney McAree after signing contract extensions. (Photo by Dungannon Swifts FC)

"Don’t we all love some Thursday night contract news…Adam Glenny and Kealan Dillon are here to stay!” the club posted on social media. “Stangmore stars, Glenny and Dillon, have both agreed contract extensions that will see them at the club until at least the summer of 2027. How’s about that for good news Swifts fans!?”

When asked about Glenny’s impact after his header against Glenavon, McAree said: "Adam is a good player and when you get him in at the back post he always has the capabilities of scoring a goal – even set-pieces I think he has the ability to score.

"He’s a fantastic lad, fantastic footballer...he has been superb since the start of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon face a trip to reigning champions Larne on Sunday with Tiernan Lynch’s side fresh off making Irish League history in the UEFA Conference League.

Another victory could help see Dungannon strengthen their early claims for a top-six spot but McAree isn’t getting carried away, saying last month: "I just want to try and get another three points – I don’t know what’s possible.

"If we get to a situation where we have enough points on the board and we’re safe for another year, then we’ll focus on something other than that. We’ll be delighted to get to that stage because it’s a long way away.