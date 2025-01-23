Kieran Offord thanks Crusaders for 'the best time in my footballing career' as St Mirren striker edges closer to Irish League return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Mirren striker Kieran Offord has thanked Crusaders for giving him the “best time in my footballing career” as his permanent Irish League return edges closer.

The 20-year-old scored 10 goals in 21 Premiership appearances during a successful loan spell at Seaview before being recalled by the Scottish side earlier this week with a number of clubs interested in securing his services.

Both Glentoran and Linfield had six-figure bids accepted for Offord, but it appears the Blues, who currently hold a 15-point advantage at the league’s summit, have won the race.

Offord arrived in North Belfast having previously played 11 times for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, including outings against both Celtic and Rangers, but it was under Declan Caddell that he took his game to another level.

Kieran Offord is in demand after his successful loan spell at Crusaders. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

He was one of the standout stars in the Irish League over recent months and registered a maiden senior hat-trick in the Crues’ BetMcLean Cup triumph against Dungannon Swifts.

Caddell was hoping to keep Offord for the rest of this season, but with St Mirren looking to cash in, he could now be set to line up against them in the near future.

Linfield face Crusaders at Windsor Park on Tuesday evening, which could potentially mark Offord’s club debut if the rumoured deal is finalised in time.

“Just want to say a massive thanks to everyone involved with Crusaders FC, all the staff, players and fans who made me feel at home from minute one,” Offord posted on social media. “Although I was only there for six months it was the best time in my footballing career so far and I made friends and memories to cherish for life.

"I wish the club nothing but success in the future. Thank you.”

Caddell praised Offord’s impact at Crusaders earlier this week and feels he has the ability to play at an even higher level.

"We're all aware of how the finances are in the league and as a club there's no way we're competing with that,” he said. “We know what we can do and we try to do things the right way which suits our football club and we stick to that.

"We're not going to get ahead of ourselves, push the boat out and put the club under pressure. I remember sitting down with Kieran in pre-season and wanting to give him that platform to show what he can do.

"Ultimately he has probably overachieved in what he even thought he would do and this interest is the reward for him. Loads of clubs are lining up so whatever the next week or two holds for him it's positive for him. There's no doubt Kieran can make it to a higher level.

"I know Kieran well and we've always been open and honest about everything.

"It wasn't Kieran's ambition to spend one, two or three seasons here in the Irish League and I made it clear from day one that I wanted him to use it as that stepping stone and pathway to bigger and better things.