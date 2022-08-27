King takes the positives despite obvious frustration

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Saturday they came out the wrong side of a five-goal thriller at Solitude as they pushed Cliftonville all the way despite having Mark Surgenor dismissed midway through the second half.

They tasted defeat again on Tuesday night against current league leaders Coleraine despite creating numerous chances in the 4-2 loss.

King admitted his frustration at not getting anything to show for their efforts, but he was also pleased that his side pushed two heavyweights all the way ahead of another challenging test against Linfield on Sunday.

Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We were playing against one of the top sides in the country on Tuesday night and they were ruthless and we weren't, in both boxes," he told the club's Youtube channel.

"We created a lot of chances, we've had five cleared off the line.

"The third goal absolutely killed us. We switched off, we thought the ball was going out of play.

"They had two bites to put the ball in the net!

"Even after that when it was 3-1, Curtis had a great chance to make it 3-2.

"We had a couple cleared off the line after that.

"We had to chase the game, and I accept the fourth goal because we had to chase it, but the goals before that are unacceptable.

"Yeah people will say we gave it a real good go, but to get points in this league you have to be able to defend and we didn't defend well enough.

"There was 15 minutes in the first half when I thought we stood off them and I told them that at half-time and we got a reaction again.

"But then we switched off for the third goal.

"I can accept teams playing round us and creating loads of chances, but I won't accept soft goals, and we've conceded quite a few recently.

"It's unacceptable and as I say we just need to be more ruthless in both boxes.

"We had 29 chances on Tuesday night against one of the best teams in the country, but every time we got something on target it looked like someone was there to block it.

"When the keeper makes a save from Curtis three yards out you know it's not going to be your night.

"Even after that we created loads of chances, but I would be more worried if we weren't creating opportunities.

"It is a disappointing result but anyone who came to the game could see what we are trying to do, and the better players who have come to the club are making a difference.

"It's frustrating but over the last two games we have been competitive with two of the best teams in the country."

It's Linfield up next for Carrick in a first-ever Sunday game for the club.

"It's another massive game for the club and we just have to prepare as best we can," King said.