Kirk Millar insists Linfield will 'just keep moving forward' after losing talisman

Linfield star Kirk Millar insists the reigning Premiership champions will “just keep moving forward” after losing talisman Joel Cooper to Coleraine, pointing towards previous examples of key players leaving Windsor Park.

Cooper scored 19 goals and provided nine assists as the Blues reclaimed the Gibson Cup throne by finishing a whopping 22 points clear at the summit, but he has since departed for their Irish League rivals in a blockbuster move.

The 29-year-old won four league titles across various spells with the South Belfast club and is the reigning Premiership Player of the Year, but having spent more than a decade with Linfield, Millar has played an important role in continued success despite losing important personnel.

Cooper’s arrival at Coleraine, alongside the likes of Kodi Lyons-Foster and former Blues team-mate Stephen Fallon, has significantly boosted the Bannsiders’ chances of challenging for major honours, while an increased number of players have joined Irish League clubs from across the water – something which Millar sees as a positive.

Kirk Millar has won six Premiership titles with Linfield. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

“We’re used to losing high quality players,” said Millar ahead of Friday’s Charity Shield showdown with Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts. “We probably lose one or two players every summer that you’d rather keep.

“In my time, I can remember the likes of Andy Waterworth, Shayne Lavery, Paul Smyth and Trai Hume all leaving who are quality players.

“But you deal with it as a team and move forward together. At Linfield, whenever someone leaves a new player will come in and take their place who is just as good. We just keep moving forward.

“The league is attracting talented players from all over the place now and that can only be a good thing. I think the appeal of full-time football is a big factor.

“Lads from Scotland and down south are looking at our league and thinking that it’s a good option for them. We’ve got some good Scottish players, and I see the likes of Coleraine and Crusaders signing Scottish lads.

“It’s good for the game, and it’s good for me personally as it’s more competition.”

Friday’s showdown with the Swifts, which acts as crucial preparation for next week’s Champions League qualifying date against Shelbourne, could see summer signing Sean Brown make his debut.

“I’ve been impressed with Sean so far,” added Millar. “He’s a good young lad who is neat and tidy on the ball and can run all day.