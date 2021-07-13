Kirk Millar puts Linfield milestone behind team gains for Champions League test

If Millar steps out on to the Windsor Park pitch for the Blues’ Champions League test against Zalgiris Vilnius it will mark a 300th appearance for the club.

Although proud of the chance to celebrate the achievement at his “boyhood club”, Millar’s measure of success will arrive at the final whistle with confirmation of Linfield’s progress past the first qualifying round.

A 3-1 reverse from the away leg in Lithuania adds to the challenge but Millar believes the return of fans, although limited under coronavirus safety protocols, can offer a special spur.

Linfield's Kirk Millar. Pic by Pacemaker.

“I’d be over the moon to make 300 appearances for such a big club, my boyhood club,” said Millar on the official Linfield website. “It’s a big achievement for myself personally.

“It’s a big occasion - so good to be back on Windsor, with the new pitch laid it’s like a carpet.

“It’s going to be good to have the fans back in, we are going to need them.

“It’s a tough side - but I think we have enough to get a result.

“They looked a very good side, very good going forward and good technical players.

“It’s going to be a very tough game but we are ready for it.

“We have to take each game as it comes and we know as a team we can go out and get a result if we adapt to circumstances and play as good as we can be.”

