Kodi Lyons-Foster highlights player who 'can help lift my game' at Coleraine

Coleraine defender Kodi Lyons-Foster admits he has loved forming a partnership with Charles Dunne and believes playing alongside the former St Mirren star “can help lift my game”.

Lyons-Foster, who was named in NIFWA’s Team of the Season after an impressive debut Irish League campaign at Glentoran last term, is one of many high-profile arrivals at The Showgrounds this summer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youth product has been joined in a star-studded Bannsiders squad by the likes of Joel Cooper and Will Patching with Ruaidhri Higgins’ men beginning their Premiership schedule by beating Larne last weekend.

While reigning Player of the Year Cooper scored the match-defining goal, a formidable centre-back pairing of Lyons-Foster and Dunne, alongside teenage goalkeeper Aidan Harris, helped Coleraine secure a clean sheet.

Kodi Lyons-Foster has enjoyed his start to life at Coleraine. (Photo by Coleraine FC)

Dunne made an instant impact after arriving at the County Londonderry club in January and Higgins was provided with a major boost when the 32-year-old opted to extend his Irish League stay.

Having also previously spent time on the books of Wycombe Wanderers and Motherwell, Dunne provides a source of experience in the Coleraine changing room and Lyons-Foster is keen to pick up pointers to help take his own game to the next level.

“I think Dunney’s career speaks for itself, he is obviously a really good pro,” he said. “He is in his early-30s but plays like he is in his early-20s, he is a great lad and player to have in the dressing room.

“He brought in high standards to Coleraine and with him being a bit older than me I look forward to picking his brains throughout the season.

“He can help lift my game, I want to play with the best players. All of the defenders, including young Cameron Stewart who is one of the youngest defenders in the team and Adam Long, we can all learn from and push each other.”

Having been on the opposite side to Cooper in ‘Big Two’ battles against Linfield last term, Lyons-Foster is now enjoying having arguably the Irish League’s best player on his team.

The 29-year-old netted 19 league goals to help the Blues seal Gibson Cup glory and marked a memorable Coleraine debut by scoring a late winner against Larne.

“Coops is another player whose career speaks for itself,” added Lyons-Foster. “He is a top player, a really good person to have in the changing room.

“He just has that magic factor in being able to flip and change a game.

“There are going to be tight games when things may not be going our way and you need someone to produce a bit of magic - Coops has certainly got that.”

Coleraine are widely considered as genuine Premiership title contenders after a summer of impressive recruitment, but Lyons-Foster insists they are able to block out any outside noise or expectation.

“We had a discussion the other day and we decided not to talk about our goals for the season,” he said. “That’s because our job is simple – to rise to the challenge in every game.

“Last week’s task was to beat Larne and we did that – this weekend it is to hopefully pick up three points against Cliftonville.

“At this stage of the season, if you speak to anyone across the board, everyone is optimistic.