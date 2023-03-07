Lafferty earned 45 of his 89 caps during O’Neill’s first tenure while no player scored more goals in that successful stint than the 35-year-old, who netted seven times in a memorable Euro 2016 qualifying campaign that ended in Northern Ireland reaching their first major tournament in 30 years.

However, the last of his 20 international goals came against Azerbaijan in November 2016 and having not found the net in three appearances for David Healy’s side since joining last month, O’Neill has opted not to select the experienced forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is better news for Bolton Wanderers defender Eoin Toal – a former Under-21s captain – who has earned his first senior call-up.

Linfield striker Kyle Lafferty

The 24-year-old progressed through the youth ranks at Armagh City before moving onto Derry City and has produced a string of impressive Sky Bet League One performances this season to put Bolton in the promotion mix.

Everton’s Isaac Price, Sean Goss of Motherwell and KV Oostende’s Cameron McGeehan could also be in line to earn their first caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glentoran attacker Conor McMenamin is flying the Irish League flag after recovering from injury in recent weeks and will be hoping to add to the three caps he earned last year under Ian Baraclough.

O’Neill’s potential options were badly hampered by injuries with the likes of captain Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans and Ali McCann all unavailable.

Northern Ireland squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino (A, March 23) and Finland (H, March 26):

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Conor Hazard, Luke Southwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Jamal Lewis, Daniel Ballard, Ciaron Brown, Conor Bradley, Trai Hume, Eoin Toal.

Midfielders: Paddy McNair, Shane Ferguson, George Saville, Jordan Thompson, Shea Charles, Cameron McGeehan, Isaac Price, Sean Goss.