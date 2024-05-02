Linfield’s Jamie Mulgrew and Kyle McClean ahead of tomorrow's Irish Cup final against Cliftonville. PIC: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

The 25-year-old picked up the prestigious award last month having scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Blues and his impact as David Healy’s men lifted the BetMcLean Cup before being edged out in the race for Gibson Cup glory by Larne.

McClean has produced on the biggest stages throughout this campaign – the former St Johnstone ace was named Man of the Match for his display in their final victory over Portadown and also netted twice in a semi-final triumph against Big Two rivals Glentoran to book Linfield’s spot in another showpiece decider.

His battle with Cliftonville’s star man Rory Hale, who was named PFANI Player of the Year on the same night that McClean collected his individual accolade, could set the tone for proceedings and he’s targeting further silverware glory having missed the club’s previous competition success in 2021 through injury.

Linfield’s Kyle McClean was crowned NIFWA Player of the Year last month. PIC: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

"They (individual awards) are always great and I'm immensely proud to win it - not many people do so I'm proud of it,” he said. "First and foremost, the main thing is to win trophies here and to be successful as a team and club.

"To win those awards is brilliant and something I'll always be proud of, but the main thing is to be successful here and I'd certainly swap it to win any trophy with the team. I'm loving my football at the minute.

"After the injury I had I probably had a couple of years where I was a bit frustrated with my performances and how things were going.

"I've managed to get on a good run from the start of this year. I've loved having a different role trying to get forward and impact games more.

"Since I've been here I've loved working under the manager and all the staff.

"It's a great changing room and a great place to play football. I've really loved it this year.

"I've always wanted to play in an Irish Cup final and hopefully on Saturday I get the opportunity to do that in front of a big crowd.”

Club captain Jamie Mulgrew is targeting an eighth Irish Cup crown – which would go alongside nine league titles – and will have a key role to play in midfield alongside McClean and Chris Shields.

Both have had a major impact on McClean and the former Northern Ireland youth international praised their work which allows him to flourish in his own role.

“Jamie is great to share a changing room with and play with,” he added. “He’s someone you look to to see how he conducts himself on and off the pitch.

“This year has been a wee bit different where I’ve maybe got forward a bit more and Jamie and Shieldsy have given me the licence to do that.

“They’ve been doing a bit more of the dirty work and I always try to take bit of their game and try to put it into mine.