Mulgrew lifted his 23rd major career honour on Sunday after guiding the Blues to a 3-1 BetMcLean Cup final success against Portadown at Windsor Park, where McClean was named Man of the Match for a superb all-round performance.

McClean has scored eight goals for David Healy’s side across competitions this season and usually forms one part of a formidable Linfield midfield alongside Mulgrew and Chris Shields, but the former Dundalk ace missed their latest silverware success due to injury.

Youngster Josh Archer has slid comfortably into the role and both the 20-year-old and McClean are benefitting from their experienced teammates.

Kyle McClean starred in Linfield's cup final success over Portadown on Sunday. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"I've changed my game a bit this year,” he said. “I'm trying to get into the box a bit more so that I can impact games a bit more.

"The likes of Jamie and Chris have been about the league for so long. I used to go and watch games when Jamie was playing so it was a bit weird when I started to play alongside him.

"It's great to learn of him and Shieldsy and the way they conduct themselves on and off the pitch. Long may that continue.”

McClean signed a contract extension in January which keeps him at Windsor Park until at least the summer of 2026 and will play a key role as Linfield look to continue what has been a hugely successful period under Healy.

The ex-St Johnstone man has now won eight major honours with the Blues, including three BetMcLean Cup crowns, while former Northern Ireland international Healy took his tally to 11 as boss.

"It's great. I've been here for a while now and we've won quite a few,” he added. "It's great to work with this dressing room.

"I've known the gaffer and Ross (Oliver) since I was about 15 when I used to play up front – I've dropped back a bit since then!