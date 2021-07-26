Kyrian Nwoko's proposed move to Linfield is off but he is set for Irish switch

Last month local newspaper The Times of Malta reported a deal for the frontman was done subject to the player receiving a work permit.

But it seems the transfer has now fallen through after Nwoko reportedly failed to secure the necessary permit.

The Maltese international is still expected to be on the move however with League of Ireland side St Patrick’s Athletic looking to secure his services.

Kyrian Nwoko's move to Linfield is off according to reports