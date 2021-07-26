Kyrian Nwoko's proposed move to Linfield is off but he is set for Irish switch
Linfield's move for Valletta striker Kyrian Nwoko is off according to reports in Malta.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 12:36 pm
Last month local newspaper The Times of Malta reported a deal for the frontman was done subject to the player receiving a work permit.
But it seems the transfer has now fallen through after Nwoko reportedly failed to secure the necessary permit.
The Maltese international is still expected to be on the move however with League of Ireland side St Patrick’s Athletic looking to secure his services.
Nwoko is expected to fly to Ireland later this week to secure a loan deal.