Lack of 'cutting edge', 'schoolboy' goals and faith in youth - Crusaders manager Declan Caddell reacts to Glentoran defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Declan Caddell was left to rue Crusaders’ lack of cutting edge after his side fell to a 4-0 Premiership defeat against Glentoran at Seaview.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crues made a bright start and had numerous early chances to take the lead, but were unable to capitalise before Christie Pattison, David Fisher, Jordan Jenkins and Kodi Lyons-Foster netted for the visitors.

Here’s what Caddell had to say after the match:

BRIGHT START BUT COULDN’T TAKE THE EARLY CHANCES?

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell and his coaching staff. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"For the first 25 minutes I thought we were brilliant and all the momentum was with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had three really good opportunities to go ahead in the game and we didn’t take them.

"We were punished and conceded two goals in five minutes, so it’s an uphill task against a good Glentoran side – you can’t give away two goals like that and expect to win football matches. It doesn’t happen.

"As the game went on it became stretched and we had to have a go because we were 2-0 down and they caught us on the break a couple of times.

"Glentoran were clinical today, I think they had five shots on target and scored four, so they were clinical with their opportunities and we weren’t good enough today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IN WHAT DEPARTMENT – WAS IT THE FRONT OR BACK YOU WERE UNHAPPY WITH?

"It was all over.

"We are missing four really key players in Jacob Blaney, Harry Jewitt-White, Ross Clarke and Jordan Stewart...you have to chop and change things but we had enough quality and experience on the pitch to get a result.

"The players showed in the first 25 or 30 minutes that they can and we were very good, but the goals we conceded were poor, they are schoolboy goals and that’s the bottom line.

"Everybody has to take responsibility for that, not just the defenders. That was the story of the game and we weren’t good enough.”

INJURIES COMING BACK AGAIN?

"It looks like it unfortunately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is what it is. It’s good to see Alex King start today and he has came in and shown glimpses of what he’s all about, young Josh Williamson came on and demanded the ball as he does to grab the game by the scruff of the neck which was good too.

"A mention for Oilibhear McCart on his debut...there were positives to some aspects of the performance but ultimately it wasn’t good enough.”

STILL SO MUCH TO PLAY FOR – TRYING TO GET MOMENTUM AHEAD OF PLAY-OFFS?

"We’re all looking for momentum, it took a big dent today but I think back to the last time we were beaten like this by Dungannon and we were able to put together a strong run after it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players are hurting, I’m hurting, and it’s about picking ourselves up, galvanising and going again.

"There are three weeks left of the season – we’ve no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to roll our sleeves up and get on with it.”

FRUSTRATION AT LACK OF CUTTING EDGE?

"Even at times in the second half we hurt Glentoran but were just missing that cutting edge and that has been the story of our season.

"We’re not scoring enough goals and conceding poor ones...it feels like we’re coming into matches and giving teams a head start without them having to work for those goals.

"That’s the frustrating part for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IS IT ABOUT TRYING TO FIND THAT CUTTING EDGE IN THE SUMMER – THE NEXT KIERAN OFFORD?

"You have to. Kieran did well for us and has moved on to Linfield.

"Now you have to find the next one. We have good players here in Jay Boyd, Stewart Nixon, Josh O’Connor...Jay and Josh are a bit younger but Stewart has shown in the last few weeks what he is about.

"You’re trying to find those rough diamonds that not a lot of people know about because every team in the league is looking for that killer centre-forward.”

BIG SELLING POINT TO PLAYERS WITH KIERAN’S SUCCESS HERE?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we have the highest percentage of minutes for 16-20-year-olds in the league this season and that’s where the club is going.

"There will be opportunities for lads to do well.

"My standout has been Jacob Blaney this season...he has hurt his shoulder now but he has been outstanding since he came, Harry Jewitt-White will be looking at this as a stepping stone for the next big thing in their careers.

"We’re willing to give them that opportunity.”

MUST BE PROUD OF THAT FAITH IN YOUTH ALONGSIDE SEALING TOP-SIX SPOT?

"There’s a lot of quality teams in the league.