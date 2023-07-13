The Blues produced a scintillating performance against Albanian side FK Vllaznia at Windsor Park and are now within touching distance of a money-spinning second-round slot in the Europa Conference League.

Chris McKee bagged two goals, with new signing Jack Scott marking his competitive debut with the third.

The only blot on the 3-1 landscape was the dismissal of Blues defender Dan Finlayson after picking up two yellow cards – the second which led to the Vllaznia goal scored by defender Marko Juric in the last minute.

Scorer Chris McKee and Linfield team-mates celebrate during victory over FK Vllaznia at Windsor Park in Belfast. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press)

The Blues made a positive start with Finlayson heading wide from a Kirk Millar free-kick.

Joel Cooper was in the mood to torment and when he sent McKee darting down the left his cross was met by Matthew Fitzpatrick, whose header flashed past the post.

The Albanians were physical and quick into the tackle. When Milos Stojanovic hauled down Fitzpatrick inside the box on 14 minutes, the home fans appealed loudly for a penalty but referee Ivo Torres didn’t agree.

The Albanians appeared happy to be pinned back in their own half but were living dangerously. Kirk Millar left Redon Dragoshi floundering hopelessly on the left before cutting inside only to see the shot come off the head of Konstantin Cheshmedjiev.

Linfield produced the best move of the half just on the half-hour. Inevitably, Millar was involved – his cross found the head of Fitzpatrick, who nodded the ball into the path of McKee whose volley flashed inches over the crossbar.

As half-time approached the Blues still had time to create another decent opportunity when Kyle McClean’s endeavour on the right created a chance for McKee, whose low shot was deflected for a corner-kick.

But the Blues deservedly broke the deadlock on 57 minutes. McClean’s piercing run through the middle opened up the Vllaznia defence.

His shot appeared to be looping into the net until goalkeeper Kristi Qarri got a hand to the effort. Fitzpatrick totally miskicked in front of goal before McKee followed up to smash home.

And he did it again 11 minutes later – and what an excellent strike it was. McKee sent Cooper charging into the left channel and when he dinked in the most delicious of deliveries McKee volleyed home.

It was almost three seconds later with Cooper letting fly with a blockbuster that fizzed just past the post.

But the third goal duly arrived 24 minutes from time. McKee turned provider by threading a great ball to Scott, whose low curling shot found the bottom corner.

The Blues then had defender Finlayson sent off two minutes from time, with Juric converting off the free-kick delivery.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Shields, Scott, Millar, McClean (Mulgrew, 86), Cooper, Hall, Clarke, McKee, Fitzpatrick (Robertson, 81).

Subs (not used): Walsh, Williamson, Newberry, Devine, Haygarth, A.Clarke, Annett, McKay, Doherty.