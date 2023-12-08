Larne midfielder Joe Thomson has been named NIFWA Player of the Month for November after scoring three goals to help the defending Premiership champions pick up four consecutive league wins.

The 26-year-old, who arrived at Inver Park from Derry City last January, brought his season league tally to five by netting in victories over Cliftonville, leaders Linfield and Coleraine while also starting in a 2-1 triumph over Glentoran.

It added to his brace against Newry City at the end of October, meaning he scored in four matches on the trot as Tiernan Lynch’s men temporarily returned to the top of the table.

They now trail Linfield, who have a game in hand, by just one point and could leapfrog their rivals once again tonight if they’re successful against Glenavon.

“It was a big month for us as we wanted to put ourselves back into contention at the top-of-the table and we’ve managed to do that,” said Thomson. “It is nice to receive an award like this for the first time.

“However, if the team doesn’t do well, then you don’t get awards like these. It’s always nice to get a goal or two. When you’re in a vein of form like that, it seems like every touch you take goes in.”