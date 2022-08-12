Larne and Glentoran share the spoils in season opener

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was much excitement and anticipation in the build up as these two title contenders faced off in front of a large crowd and sweltering conditions.

But clear-cut chances were few and far between on the night as both sides showed their defensive qualities.

Ben Doherty had the first chance of the game with only four minutes on the clock after he dispossessed Bobby Burns on the edge of the box.

Larne's Fuad Sule and Glentoran's James Singleton during this Evening's game at Inver Park.

Aidan Wilson was alive to the danger though and got across to block the midfielder's goal-bound effort.

New signing Paul O'Neill found himself in the referee's notebook on 15 minutes following a late tackle on Joe Crowe.

The first opportunity for the visitors came from a free kick on 20 minutes but Sean Murray's effort sailed over the bar.

Back came the hosts with Rohan Ferguson's long ball being held up by Lee Bonis before he laid the ball off for Doherty, but his shot was saved by Aaron McCarey in what was the first time either keeper was called into action.

At the other end Conor McMenamin's audacious lobbed effort flew wide of the target.

McCarey was called into action again four minutes later to parry away Tomas Cosgrove's cross-cum-shot from the right

There was a big moment three minutes into the second half when Jay Donnelly was presented with a golden opportunity.

The striker is usually lethal in front of goal, but his left-foot shot was too weak and too close to Ferguson who got down well to save.

Aaron Donnelly had to be alert on 51 minutes to clear from Donnelly's sibling Ruaidhri after Burns tried to pick him out.

Laren front men Bonis and O'Neill then went close in quick succession, but neither hit the target.

Both sides rolled the dice in the last quarter with several substitutes entering the fray, but clear-cut chances were still at a premium.

Right at the death Hughes almost made a telling contribution at both ends of the pitch.

First he got on the end of Doherty's corner with his effort seemingly looping into the net but for Singleton's headed clearance.