Larne announces minority investment from American partners
Kenny Bruce will remain as the club’s majority owner and the day-to-day running of the club will continue as normal with the County Antrim outfit saying the new partnership will allow them “to have access to a network of resources in the key areas including growing revenue, marketing, recruitment and player development.”
“We recently reviewed the first phase of our plans, which were laid out when we came into the club during 2017/18 season,” said Bruce. “We’re delighted to say that these have been overwhelmingly achieved and we all have the hunger and ambition to move into Phase Two, which we are in the process of sharing with all stakeholders of the club.
“Last season brought a tremendous source of pride and joy for our town as Tiernan, his staff and players delivered the Gibson Cup for the first time in our history.
“It has given us the drive to push on, not only at senior first team level but through the Academy, the women’s and girls’ area of the club and community involvement.
“We are delighted to establish this relationship with people who are perfectly aligned with our plans for a club at the centre of our community.
“The arrival of Jaziel Orozco and Ilijah Paul from Real Salt Lake is an early sign of the benefits from our relationship, with much more being apparent in the months and years ahead.”