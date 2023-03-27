The Bannsiders would enjoy most of the goalmouth action in the opening 45 minutes as Dean Jarvis and Conor McKendry both went close to scoring against their former clubs.

Whilst Aaron Jarvis also saw a strike saved by Rohan Ferguson.

Larne dominated possession in the opening 45 minutes and turned that into chances after the restart as Joe Thomson’s half-volley was somehow palmed over the bar by Gareth Deane.

Coleraine's Aaron Jarvis was sent off on Saturday against Larne

On 65 minutes, the Bannsiders would be reduced to 10 men as Aaron Jarvis was adjudged to have moved his head into the face of Micheal Glynn by referee Shane Andrews.

Title-chasing Larne went in search of that elusive opening goal as Lee Bonis headed wide from a good position, with Shea Gordon also arrowing off target.

However, Larne would miss a glorious opportunity at snatching all three points at the death as Thomas Maguire was somehow thwarted at close range on two occasions by an inspired Deane.

“I think our emotions are two-fold,” said Larne boss Tiernan Lynch. “There’s frustration in there as I thought we were excellent and played some really good football.

“I just can’t find anything inside me to be critical of the players.

“Everything we asked of them, we got in abundance as we worked hard, dominated the ball, got the ball into good areas and their goalkeeper was named ‘Man of the Match’.

“We probably had two or three really good opportunities to take all three points but that’s football and you get those days.

“I think we had a little chat at half-time as a group as we knew we needed to do more.

“We couldn’t let the fizzle out and pass us by as we had too much at stake.

“So, it was important that we grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and it was important we stamped our authority and I felt we done that.”

Despite being disappointed at not leaving with the win, Lynch was full of praise for his side’s performance on the Ballycastle Road.

“You can try and be critical of players and say they should have done this and they should have done that,” he said. “However, I don’t think you can.

“You can control what we can control and that’s working the ball into good areas, getting shots off and hitting the target.

“After that, you can’t control the goalkeeper and full credit to Gareth he’s a top, top ‘keeper and you can see why got Man of the Match today.

“The games will be nip and tuck but you have got to enjoy this.