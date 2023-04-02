​The Inver Park outfit were considered strong favourites at Seaview on Friday night in their semi-final against a Ballymena United side they had beaten two weeks prior in the league, but produced an underwhelming display in a 2-0 defeat.

Ballymena were good value for their victory with Larne only having two shots on target while goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson produced a superb save to deny Sean Graham from close range in the first-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch wasn’t able to put his finger on what the problem was but knows his men have no time to feel sorry for themselves as they look to turn a five-point league advantage into a maiden Gibson Cup.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch

"I can't put my finger on it right now,” he said. “There's probably a bit of shellshock in there that it was so unlike us.

"The boys will get a day or two off. I know they underperformed tonight - they are hurting badly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a great opportunity but it wasn't to be and we will take it on the chin. Hopefully we can use it to our advantage going forward.

"I thought for the first 25 minutes we looked very lively, got on it, popped it around but we lacked any real cutting edge.

"I don't think we worked Sean (O’Neill, Ballymena goalkeeper) - our first shot was in the 89th minute and it's very unlike us.

" I'm not going to stand here and be critical of the players - they have been outstanding all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are still five massive games left - I wish it was six - but it's only five now and it's important we pick ourselves up and go again.

"I'm not going to stand here after 33 league games and four Irish Cup games and have one defeat and say this is a poor bunch, they don't work hard enough and all this stuff because it's the total opposite.

"They are the best bunch I've ever worked with.

"I can't put my finger (on the reasons for defeat) but we have to get over it and move on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad