Larne celebrate Premiership title glory in style with convincing victory over Coleraine

Teams:

LARNE: McAdams, Donnelly, Randall, O’Neill, Bolger, Glynn, Graham, Sloan, Gallagher, Ryan, Orozco.

Subs: Brown, Kearns, Allan, Westendorf, Smith, Graham, Hastings.

Micheal Glynn opened the scoring for Larne with a sensational strike. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

COLERAINE: Gallagher, McKendry, Lowry, McDaid, Carson, Farren, O’Donnell, Lynch, J Scott, Cole, A Scott.

Subs: Brown, Kane, Jarvis, Glackin, McGonigle, Gaston, McClintock.

Referee: Raymond Crangle.

FIRST HALF

15: GOAL: LARNE 1-0 (MICHEAL GLYNN) – Larne’s title celebrations getting started in style! Mark Randall attempts to play a ball over the top to Andy Ryan, but it’s cleared into the path of Glynn, who unleashes a rocket from distance which beats Martin Gallagher. Some strike. 1-0.

21: Smart pass through the Coleraine defence from Chris Gallagher sends Dylan Sloan in on goal, but he’s denied by Gallagher who is quick off his line.

24: Potentially big blow for the Bannsiders ahead of Wednesday’s play-off as Conor McKendry limps off to be replaced by Alfie Gaston.

28: Brilliant play from the league’s top scorer Ryan as he dances through the opposition defence. He plays the ball across to Paul O’Neill, who can’t control or get his shot away and the ball trickles out for a goal kick.

40: GOAL: LARNE 2-0 (ANDY RYAN) – It’s double punishment for Coleraine as Darren Cole is sent off for taking down Paul O’Neill – deemed not to have made a challenge for the ball – and Ryan slots home his 30th goal of the season from the penalty spot.

44: GOAL: LARNE 3-0 (PAUL O’NEILL) – Turning into a procession at Inver Park as Paul O’Neill capitalises on a Stephen O’Donnell mistake to run through on goal and slam beyond Martin Gallagher.

HALF TIME: LARNE 3 – 0 COLERAINE.

SECOND HALF

46: GOAL: LARNE 4-0 (PAUL O’NEILL) – Dream start to the second-half for Larne as barely 50 seconds in Paul O’Neill has them 4-0 ahead. Chris Gallagher’s ball over the top isn’t dealt with by Kieran Farren and O’Neill has time to drill past Gallagher from close range.

54: Mistake from Aaron Donnelly lets Andy Scott sneak in down the right-hand side. He lays it back into the path of Davy McDaid and his shot sails over the bar.

59: Neat link-up play between Corey Smith and Sloan gives O’Neill an opportunity for his hat-trick, but Coleraine make a timely intervention to deny the Larne forward.

66: Coleraine should find the net as a corner floats right through to Farren at the back post with goalkeeper Aidan McAdams struggling, but the defender can’t direct his header on target.

80: Couple of youngsters head on with teenager Sam McClintock brought on for Coleraine – fresh off their U20 Premiership success – while Jack Hastings, who led Larne to Harry Cavan Youth Cup glory, replaces Paul O’Neill for the hosts.

83: GOAL: LARNE 5-0 (SCOTT ALLAN) – Coleraine concede an indirect free-kick from two yards out as Gallagher collects Jamie Glackin’s lobbed backpass and Allan slams home.